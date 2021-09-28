‘OMG Oh My God!’ clocks 9: Here’s what we know about its upcoming sequel featuring Akshay Kumar

Starring and Paresh Rawal, OMG - Oh My God! is a satirical comedy-drama featuring a hard-hitting message about religion and god. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of an antique shop owner namely Kanji. When an earthquake destroys his shop, Kanji decides to sue God thereby exposing umpteen corrupt Godmans of India. This 2012 released movie was much-appreciated by both fans and critics alike for its unique message. Now, on September 28, this starrer flick is celebrating its 9th anniversary. On the special occasion, here we have curated everything that you must know about its much-anticipated upcoming sequel.

to play female lead in Oh My God 2

Although in the first instalment of the movie there wasn’t any strong female lead character, Oh My God 2 is made to bridge that gap. Yami Gautam will be seen headlining the female lead in the film. However, details of her role remain unknown as of yet.

Akshay Kumar involved in the making of script

In the month of January this year, Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal will team up once again in the sequel of the film. Moreover, Akshay has also been an integral part of the script development. “Akshay, Paresh, Ashwin and the entire gang have been keen to make Oh My God 2 for the longest time and have been brainstorming on different ideas to come up with a story that’s better than the first part. And after several years of research and brainstorming, they have finally locked a script that does justice to the legacy of the first part,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that through the last six months, Akshay himself has been involved in developing the script of OMG 2.

Amit Rai to don the hat of the director

In June 2021, we learnt that Umesh Shukla who directed the first instalment will not be donning the hat of the director in its upcoming sequel. Instead, filmmaker Amit Rai has replaced him. “After brainstorming on multiple ideas with multiple names, Amit was able to crack a plot that’s relevant and as exciting as the first part. It took him quite some time to develop the idea into a screenplay. It’s only after multiple narrations and discussions that the film got green light by Akshay Kumar. He is all excited to commence shooting for Oh My God 2 from the month of September,” said a source.

Akshay Kumar alloted 15 days for Oh My God 2

In the month of July 2021, Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that the makers of the film were about to start the filming process by the end of August. Moreover, Akshay Kumar also allotted 15 days to the movie. A source informed us, “the makers are looking to start Oh My God 2 from the end of August. The journey will start with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam for the first few days, whereas Akshay Kumar, who plays a god in this film, will join the shoot a month later. He has approximately 15 days of work in this film and is eager to play the god again.”

Pankaj Tripathi joins the cast

Along with Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi is another new addition in the upcoming sequel. Shooting of the movie has already commenced in September and Pankaj will join the crew in October 2021. "Director Amit Rai commences shooting for the ambitious social comedy today in Mumbai with Pankaj Tripathi. The actor will be canning his solo sequences over the next few days and will then be joined by Yami Gautam, who plays the female lead. Akshay Kumar will start his work in October," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

