Omkara turns 15: Vivek Oberoi on being ‘envious’ of Saif Ali Khan playing Langda Tyagi: Wanted to do that role

Vishal Bhardwaj’s directorial Omkara clocks 15 years of release. The film starred , Vivek Oberoi, , Konkona Sen Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, and Naseeruddin Shah amongst others. The film over the years had become a classic with path-breaking narrative and dialogues. Vivek Oberoi in a recent conversation with Hindustan Times revealed that when he read the script, he wanted to do play the prime antagonist Langda Tyagi which ended up becoming a career-defining role for Saif Ali Khan. He recalled being envious of Saif at the time because Vishal declined Vivek’s wish to play the part calling him too young for the role.

Speaking about wanting to play Langda Tyagi in Omkara, Vivek said, “I said I wanted to do that role, but Vishal bhai said, ‘You’re too young for it’. I said I’ll age myself, try and look older. But he needed a more mature face. Until then, I hadn’t done an all-out negative role. Langda was so colourful. Then I found out he had Saif in his mind. I thought, ‘What a lucky man’. There’s a lot of fondness and warmth that we share, but at that moment I was envious!”

Further sharing the experience of working with Vishal, Vivek said, “It was such an amazing experience. Vishal bhai and I always had a great equation, and we were looking to collaborate on doing something together. I loved what he had done in Maqbool (2004) and Makdi (2002). He called me one day and said he was planning to make a film on the play Othello. I went over to hang out and he told me the basic story.”

