On Abhishek Bachchan's 47th birthday, looking back at his iconic responses on being compared to dad Amitabh

Abhishek Bachchan aka Junior Bachchan turned 47 on February 5, 2023. The actor is often regarded as one of the most underrated actors in Bollywood. Throughout his little over two-decade-long career, he has delivered some exceptional performances. He marked his acting debut with Refugee opposite Kareena Kapoor, a movie that he signed up for on his 23rd birthday. On his 47th birthday, the actor has more than 70 movies and multiple awards to his name.

While the actor has always been phenomenal and acted in some most successful films, film critics and fans have kept him under the radar and compared his acting skills with that of his father Amitabh Bachchan. But the actor has always handled the responses with dignity, even in the face of trolls and criticisms. Let’s look back at a few befitting responses that Abhishek Bachchan gave to shut down his critics.