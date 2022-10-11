On Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday, Hrithik Roshan shares a priceless throwback PIC from 1979

Amitabh Bachchan just celebrated his 80th birthday today, the 11th of October. One of the living legends of Indian cinema, Sr Bachchan has been an influential force in the world of entertainment not only in the country but all over the world. He has millions of fans, who have grown up watching him cast his magic on the silver screen. Not only laymen, but the top actors in the Indian film industry also look up to him to this day. On his birthday today, Amitabh Bachchan received a lot of love and wishes from his fans and well-wishers. Speaking of which, a few hours back, Hrithik Roshan also took to his social media space and shared a vintage throwback photo with Big B. You cannot miss it! Hrithik Roshan’s vintage photo with Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday

A few hours ago, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram space and shared a vintage, black-and-white photo. In the picture, a young Hrithik, very much a kid, can be seen seated in a chair, as he looked at Big B in front of him in awe. Hrithik looked super adorable as he gaped at Mr Bachchan who was at Mehboob Studios for a song recording of his film Mr, Natwarlal in 1979. Sharing the picture, Hrithik also penned a sweet birthday wish that read, “There is a little bit of AMITABH BACHCHAN in each one of us. Open mouthed and full of wonder. That’s how I still am when I see the man. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @amitabhbachchan Mehboob studio Bombay 1979: My chacha Mr. Rajesh Roshan took me along for the song recording for Mr. Natwarlal after I agreed to sing a line in the song “ mere pass aao”. I backed out last minute , for reasons very clearly visible on my face in the picture above.” Take a look: