On anniversary, Anushka Sharma drops unseen PIC of Virat Kohli from hospital after Vamika's delivery

Anushka Sharma, who tied the knot to Virat Kohli in December 2017, shared a bunch of happy moments with her husband on their fifth wedding anniversary. Check it out!

by Shefali Fernandes   |  Published on Dec 11, 2022 01:35 PM IST  |  492
Anushka Sharma wishes Virat Kohli on wedding anniversary.
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary today. The duo tied the knot in 2017 at Borgo Finocchieto, a lavish 800-year-old villa in Tuscany, Italy, after dating each other for a couple of years. Even after all these years, their wedding remains the talk of the town. To make the day special, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress shared a bunch of happy moments with her husband Virat on her social media handle and it's too cute for words!

Anushka Sharma's special wish for Virat Kohli

Anushka shared seven photos on her Instagram handle and shared a beautiful note along with it. She wrote: "What better day than today to post these lovely pictures to celebrate us, my love! Pic 1 - me knowing you’ve always got my back. Pic 2- forever holding gratitude in our hearts ( both getting incredibly lucky) Pic 3 - You resting on hospital bed a day-after my long and painful labour. Pic 4 - Us keeping fine taste in things. Pic 5- some random fellow Pic 6- you making most of my photos un-post-able with ur unique expressions. Pic 7- CHEERS TO US, MY LOVE TODAY, TOMORROW & FOREVER." One of the photo also features Virat sleeping on a hospital bed a day after their daughter Vamika's delivery in January 2021. Reacting to Anushka's post, Virat commented: "My love."

Anushka Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli's 72nd International Century

On Saturday, Virat hit his 72nd international hundred in the third ODI against Bangladesh at Chattogram and Anushka gave a shout-out to her husband on her Instagram story, she posted a picture from Kohli's big moment and she wrote "100" along with a couple of heart emojis.

Anushka Sharma's work front

On the work front, Anushka will next be seen in Chakda Xpress. The film is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami. It is set to premiere on Netflix.

Credits: Anushka Sharma Instagram

