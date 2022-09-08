On Asha Bhosle’s 89th birthday, granddaughter Zanai pens a poem for the legendary singer
Veteran singer Asha Bhosle's daughter Zanai Bhosle took to social media to dedicate a poem on the singer's 89th birthday.
Asha Bhosle, a Padma Vibhushan recipient, who has left everyone mesmerised with her voice over decades, has turned 89 today. On this occasion, several people have extended their birthday greetings to the Rangeela Re singer. However, Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter’s poem grabbed attention as she poured down her heartfelt feelings into it.
Zanai Bhosle's Instagram Post
Asha’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle uploaded a post, wishing her grandmother and expressing her love through a beautiful poem in Hindi. Zanai also uploaded a video of her singing the track “Tu Tu Hai Wahi” with Asha at an event. She is the daughter of Asha’s son Anand Bhosle and Anuja; she is also a Kathak dancer.
Zanai wrote in the post, “89 years Har insaan chaahta hai ki voh aapki tarah gaa sake, Aapne aavaz toh de di mujhe, Lekin pechaan banana bhi sikhiya, Ek acha insaan banna sikhaya, Aasman ko chuna aapne sikhaya, Lekin pairon ko zameen par rakhana bhi sikhaya, Mere khwabon ko aapne hi theek samjha, Aur beshaq sahaara dena aapka farz bhi samjha, Mere kaabiliyat mein rakha aapne bharosa, Aur pure dil se diya mujhe pyaar dher saara, Din ho ya raat, Ashaai, tum hamesha rahogi mere saath, Tumhaari har ek saans ke saath loongi main bhari hui saans, Mere dil ki dhadkan ki tarah, Jab tak hai jaan! written by your truly.”
About Asha Bhosle
Known for her versatility, Asha Bhosle has been described in the media as one of the most influential and successful singers in Hindi Cinema. In her career spanning over eight decades, she has recorded songs for films and albums in various Indian languages and received several accolades including two National Film Awards, four BFJA Awards, eighteen Maharashtra State Film Awards, nine Filmfare Awards including a Lifetime Achievement Award and a record seven Filmfare Awards for Best Female Playback Singer, in addition to two Grammy nominations. In 2000, she was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest award in the field of cinema. In 2008, she was honoured by the Government of India with the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour of the country. Additionally, she holds the Guinness World Record for the most studio recordings - singles.
Bhosle is the sister of late playback singer Lata Mangeshkar and belongs to the prominent Mangeshkar family. Renowned for her soprano voice range and often credited for her versatility, Bhosle's work includes film music, pop, ghazals, bhajans, traditional Indian classical music, folk songs, qawwalis, and Rabindra Sangeet. Apart from Hindi, she has sung in over 20 Indian and foreign languages. In 2013, she made her debut as an actress in the film Mai, and received critical acclaim for her performance. In 2006, Bhosle stated that she has recorded over twelve thousand songs in her career.
