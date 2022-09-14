On Ayushmann Khurrana's Birthday, take a look at 5 'thirst trap' PICS posted by him
Ayushmann Khurrana has time and again impressed fans with his unique fashion sense. On his birthday, check out some of the Bala actor's drool-worthy pictures.
Ayushmann Khurrana needs no introduction as the talented actor has carved a niche for himself by delivering back-to-back stellar performances. From playing the character of a sperm donor to essaying the role of undercover agent, the actor has proved his acting mettle with these roles. Ayushmann Khurrana is turning 37 on September 14. The versatile actor has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry over the years. But not many know that he is a fitness enthusiast and has raised the temperature with his shirtless pictures on Instagram many times.
So, on the occasion of his birthday, we have compiled pictures of the Bollywood heartthrob that are thirst trap. Have a look:
The towel pic: Ayushmann Khurrana treated his fans to a picture of himself only wearing a towel hanging low from his waist. The picture gave off major Ranbir Kapoor vibes from his iconic towel scene in Saawariya. In the picture, Ayushmann is seen posing shirtless on a balcony, with his back towards the camera.
In this picture post, Ayushmann Khurrana posed wearing his blue stripe nightdress, keeping the shirt's button open. Holding his coffee mug, the Bala star gave an awestruck look as he enjoyed Mumbai's weather. Check out Ayushman Khurrana's Instagram.
Captioning the post as "public demand", Ayushmann Khurrana shared an intense and earthy looking picture of him. He stunned in a chocolate brown jacket paired with a polka design shirt and black velvet pants. Ayushamnn kept his shirt unbuttoned, exposing his ripped body.
In this aesthetic photo, Ayushmann is seen reading a book. Captioning the post in his signature style, the actor wrote, “Maine rangon se kahani likhi hai, Lafzon ki tasveer banaayi hai. Inquilab ke naye tareeke hain, Maine kitaabon ki shamsheer banaayi hai.”
Ayushmann’s love for coffee is visible through his Instagram posts. Giving a visual treat to his fans, the actor posed shirtless with a coffee mug in his hand. The actor captioned it, “Mere liye tum coffee ho!”