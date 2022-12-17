On John Abraham’s 50th b'day, let's recall fitness enthusiast’s vegetarian diet & secret behind washboard abs

John Abraham is not just known for his sharp acting skills but also for his enthusiasm and discipline toward maintaining fitness. Today, as he turns 50 years old, let us not forget to value our physical as well as mental well-being—just like John Abraham. Those who are deeply vested in the Bollywood news and developments know that he is no less than the King of action films. After having delivered commercial successes like Madras Cafe, Batla House, and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, he will next be seen in the action-packed film Pathaan.

From being a vegetarian to living a farmer’s life: John Abraham and his fitness mantra John Abraham and his muscular body have been the talk of the town for generations. His body and his good looks steals the hearts of many of his followers to date. In April this year, the Garam Masala actor spoke candidly with actor Shilpa Shetty about his fitness routine and said, “You can eat healthy if you think like that. You have to be goal-oriented. Diet, and eating right are the most important. I believe and always say that fitness is like a tripod stand. Good food, good exercise, and good sleep. Without any of them, the tripod falls.” Speaking further to Shilpa on the show Shape Of You, John spilled beans on the secret behind his chiseled physique and his ‘simple, farmer’s life’. “I have bajra, jowar, nachni roti. Have pearl millet, sorghum bread, and finger millet in your diet. Yes, simple. That’s the farmer’s life,” he said.

John Abraham plans to replace all dairy products in his diet Continuing the conversation further, John highlighted that he believes that a “plant-based diet” will be the future, and hopes to “replace all dairy products from my diet”. “Over a period of time, I am trying to replace all dairy products. I, anyway, don’t eat butter, cheese, or milk. And I have stopped (eating) eggs for a very long time. I am not proclaiming that I am a vegan or vegetarian but I am trying it — as a moral decision — because of animal cruelty. I am trying to reduce as much as I can,” the Attack actor said.