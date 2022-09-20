On Rhea Kapoor's Maldives PICS, Kareena Kapoor says 'Producer is going to give artiste competition'

Rhea Kapoor, who is holidaying in the Maldives with her husband Karan Boolani, has been sharing exotic pictures of their beach holiday on social media ever since. Speaking of which, Sonam Kapoor’s sister has yet again dropped new set of pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. In the images, Rhea can be seen having dinner with Karan and her friends including fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her rumoured boyfriend Satyadeep Misra. Sharing the post, Rhea wrote, “Dinner under the stars with the best dates in the world.”

Soon after she shared the post, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Producer is going to give the artiste competition I feel on set …” Earlier today, Rhea also shared some breathtaking pictures of herself in which she is seen wearing a maroon swimwear paired with a shrug. She left her hair open and completed her look with black shades. Sharing the post, Rhea wrote, "Maldivian (chilli emoticon) Taken on the husband's phone in a good light emergency." Soon after she shared the post, her husband Karan wrote, "Lucky guy," followed by a fire emoticon. Her brother-in-law and Sonam Kapoor's husband, Anand Ahuja, commented, "Rhe (bee emoticon)> Queen (bee emoticon)".