On Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday, have a look at 10 memorable cameo appearances by him in Bollywood films

November 2 is not just like any other ordinary day. It is a special day in the world of Bollywood. Today, the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has turned a year older. As he celebrates his 57th birthday, let us have a look at some of his most memorable and cherished cameo appearances in Hindi films. Do have a look at the list below and let us know how you feel about the same. This year is indeed a special year for Shah Rukh Khan fans as he has been spotted playing cameos in various films.

1. Brahmastra (2022) Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film Brahmastra hit the theatres on September 9. The features actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna in lead roles. However, not many know that Shah Rukh’s cameo as ‘Vanarastra’ in Brahmastra was much lauded by film critics.

2. Laal Singh Chaddha (2022) Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha may not have done well at the box office but Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in the film is still ruling the hearts of the netizens. Shah Rukh is seen dancing with a young Laal on the terrace as Laal teaches him his signature step. This cameo was surely one of the main highlights of the film.

3. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (2022) Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is written, produced, and directed by R. Madhavan marking his directorial debut. The film is based on aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan’s struggles and accomplishments. While this film is one of the most critically well-appreciated films of the year, Shah Rukh Khan’s special appearance in the film cannot be given a miss. Do have a look at the movie today.

4. Tubelight (2017) Gone are the days when news reports surfaced stating that all in not well between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Times have changed now. In the film Tubelight, which features Salman Khan in the lead role, Shah Rukh Khan made a special appearance in a song that was loved by many people.

5. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' is a story that revolves around complicated relationships, especially with one-sided love. Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma play key roles in the film. However, there is this surprising scene in the film where Shahrukh Khan delivers a dialogue to Ranbir Kapoor to inspire him about the concept of one-sided love.

6. Luck by Chance (2009) Luck by Chance is a drama film written and directed by Zoya Akhtar in her directorial debut. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the film features actors Farhan Akhtar and Konkana Sen Sharma in lead roles. The film is about a man who wishes to become an actor. While this film was a commercial success, Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo added an extra pinch of appreciation as well.

7. Bhoothnath (2008) Bhoothnath is a supernatural comedy film written and directed by Vivek Sharma, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Juhi Chawla, Aman Siddiqui, Priyanshu Chatterjee and Rajpal Yadav in key roles and features Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance. In the film, Shah Rukh plays the role of Banku’s father.

8. Heyy Babyy (2007) Heyy Babyy is a comedy film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sajid Khan. The film features Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Vidya Balan and Boman Irani in lead roles. This film was a commercial success and to add up, Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in a song did steal the limelight.

9. Kaal (2005) Kaal is a supernatural horror film written and directed by Soham Shah. It was jointly produced by Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan. The film featured actors John Abraham, Vivek Oberoi, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. The storyline encircles around a group of friends who try and solve a mystery. Shah Rukh’s special appearance in the song "Kaal Dhamaal" rules the hearts of people even today.

10. Saathiya (2002) Starring Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles, Saathiya is a romantic story that was a big hit at the box office back then. The film has special cameos by actors Shah Rukh Khan and Tabu who help in crucial development of this love story. Do watch it out today.