On 'wifey' Aishwarya Rai's birthday, Abhishek Bachchan pens a sweet note and shares PIC from debut film Iruvar

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is celebrating her 49th birthday today, and heartfelt wishes for the actress have been pouring in right from midnight. From her fans to her family and friends from the film industry, birthday wishes for Aishwarya have flooded social media. Fans were eagerly waiting for a post from her hubby Abhishek Bachchan, and the latter has now shared an adorable post on Instagram, wishing his wifey a happy birthday. Abhishek Bachchan wishes ‘wifey’ Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan kept his post short yet sweet. He took to Instagram to post a lovely monochromatic picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. It is a still from her debut film Iruvar. For those who don’t know, Aishwarya made her acting debut in 1997 with Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film Iruvar, and the actress essayed a double role in the movie. The picture shared by Abhishek shows Aishwarya looking gorgeous in a simple saree. In his caption, Abhishek penned an endearing note, wishing her love, peace and success. “Happy Birthday, wifey! Love, light, peace and eternal success,” wrote Abhishek Bachchan. Check out his post for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan below.

Fans react to Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday post for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday post for Aishwarya garnered a huge number of likes and comments within a short span. While one fan commented, “Wow! Such a beautiful picture,” another one wrote, “Lovely picture. Happy birthday." Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's work front On the work front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I. The actress essayed Nandini, The Queen Of Pazhuvoor. The film also starred Trisha Krishnan in the lead role, and it earned massive appreciation from fans. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan is gearing up for the release of Breathe: Into The Shadows season 2, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 9.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 5 underrated performances of the actress that deserve more credit