On World Mental Health Day, READ Kriti Sanon’s mantra for mental well being: 'Stop being over-Kritical'
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is one of the most versatile actresses in the Bollywood film industry. In 2021, she rose to fame after her film Mimi became a massive hit at the box office, wherein she received several accolades for being the Best Actress of the year. Hoping to continue that streak of momentum, Kriti will next be seen in the film Adipurush alongside actors Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.
Today is World Mental Health Day. Clearly, just like many others, Kriti Sanon too acknowledges the root cause of the problems related to mental health. Although by God’s grace, she has not been affected by any mental health problems, she did not hesitate to underline about the significance of this day.
Kriti Sanon on World Mental Health Day
Taking to Instagram today, Kriti Sanon shared a post wherein she shared about her ‘Kritical’ mantra.
“The person you spend the maximum time with- Is YOU! Be kind. Stop being over-Kritical. Be Nicer to Yourself, than you are to others. #WorldMentalHealthDay,” she captioned her post with a strong message for her fans.
About World Mental Health Day
According to the World Health Organization, “The overall objective of World Mental Health Day is to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health. The Day provides an opportunity for all stakeholders working on mental health issues to talk about their work, and what more needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide.”
Pinkvilla believes that if you feel that you need any help with respect to your mental health, do not hesitate is consulting a therapist or a doctor near you.
Kriti Sanon's Work Front
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon has a couple of projects lined up. At first, Sanon will next be seen alongside Tiger Shroff in Vikas Bahl's action film Ganapath. Later, she will work alongside actor Varun Dhawan in the horror comedy Bhediya. Later, she will work along with actor Kartik Aaryan in the film Shehzada. Clearly, Sanon has a bunch of films in her kitty.
