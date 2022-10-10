On World Mental Health Day, READ Kriti Sanon’s mantra for mental well being: 'Stop being over-Kritical'

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is one of the most versatile actresses in the Bollywood film industry. In 2021, she rose to fame after her film Mimi became a massive hit at the box office, wherein she received several accolades for being the Best Actress of the year. Hoping to continue that streak of momentum, Kriti will next be seen in the film Adipurush alongside actors Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Today is World Mental Health Day. Clearly, just like many others, Kriti Sanon too acknowledges the root cause of the problems related to mental health. Although by God’s grace, she has not been affected by any mental health problems, she did not hesitate to underline about the significance of this day.

Kriti Sanon on World Mental Health Day Taking to Instagram today, Kriti Sanon shared a post wherein she shared about her ‘Kritical’ mantra. “The person you spend the maximum time with- Is YOU! Be kind. Stop being over-Kritical. Be Nicer to Yourself, than you are to others. #WorldMentalHealthDay,” she captioned her post with a strong message for her fans. Check Out Her Post Here