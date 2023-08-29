Onam 2023: Malaika Arora to Rasika Dugal, here’s how B-town celebs celebrated the harvest festival

Bollywood is also a place that has ample space for everyone and anyone. No matter from which state you belong, the most significant film industry in India, Bollywood, will welcome you with open arms. The festive season is upon us and the country today celebrated Kerala’s harvest festival Onam.

Several B-town celebs took this occasion as an opportunity to get together with their families and friends, get decked in traditional attire, and enjoy the authentic feast. Take a look at all the B-town celebs who celebrated the festival.

Malaika Arora celebrated Onam at home

Malaika Arora was earlier spotted by Pinkvilla dressed in festive attire. Now we know that the Chaiyya Chaiyya artist was gearing up to celebrate the festival at home with her loved ones. Her home was decorated with beautiful flowers and they enjoyed the vast sadhya spread served on banana leaves.

Sharing an album of pictures from their celebrations, Malaika Arora wrote, “Happy onam wishing everyone a very happy n prosperous onam ….. momsy you r the worlds best cook and feeding friends n family makes you the happiest @joycearora #onam#sadya#onashamsakal”

Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua celebrated their first Onam together

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi got married for the second time earlier this year. His new wife, Rupali Barua is a fashion entrepreneur from Kolkata. Giving her the vibe of his cultural fest, Ashish took her to his hometown in Kerala. Sitting in front of the huge flower arrangement inside their home decked up in ethnic wear, the couple wished everyone on the occasion.

Sharing a video on Instagram, the Rana Naidu actor wrote, “Amidst the melody of Onavillu, the Pookalam flower arrangement welcomes ever so brightly, the aroma of sadhya beckons fond memories. Onam promises a world painted with shades of joy, prosperity, and boundless affection. Let the legacy of our beloved King Mahabali serve as a beacon, illuminating our path towards righteousness and benevolence. On this divine occasion, the entire team of Avid Miner Family, Rupali, and I extend our warmest wishes.... Onashamsakal to you and your dear ones!”

Rasika Dugal enjoys Onam sadhya with family and friends

Earlier today, the Delhi Crime actress was seen dressed in a white and gold saree, sitting on the floor, enjoying the delicious spread served to her on banana leaves, as in tradition. In all the images she shared, the actress was seen engrossed in relishing the yummy food.

Sharing the images on social media, she penned, “Some things have my complete focus. Thank you for the delicious meal @enjay29 #NaveenNair. Happy Onam everyone!”

Mithila Palkar gleams in gold for Onam celebrations

Your Karwaan girl, actress Mithila Palkar wasn’t behind in wishing her followers Onam Ashamsaka today. She channelized her Indian diva and wore her favorite piece of clothing, a saree. Mithila completed her look with traditional jewelry, gajra on her low bun, and a potli bag. She also asked her Instagram family to have an extra share of payasam on her behalf.

Abhishek Bachchan extends his wishes on Onam

Junior Bachchan took to his Instagram stories to wish his fans who celebrate the ten-day-long festival. He shared a short video greeting wishing everyone ‘Happy Onam.’

Evidently, Bollywood celebs had a gala time enjoying the day. How did you celebrate the festival? Let us know in the comments.

