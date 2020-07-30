Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai turns 10: Five reasons to watch Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut's gangster drama

The gangster drama Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai has completed ten years of its release today. Read on to know why the movie happens to be a must-watch for everyone.

Every year, numerous movies are produced in Bollywood but only a few of them are able to create magic at the box office and win the hearts of the audience. Moreover, the makers experiment with multiple genres ranging from acting, comedy, romance, thriller, etc. But there are only a few selected ones which remain in the hearts of the audience forever. So, the movie that we will be talking about today is Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai.

The gangster drama directed by Milan Luthria was released in 2010 and was declared a blockbuster hit. Set against the backdrop of the 1970s Bombay, the movie gives the audience a thrilling ride back to the past in the form of an interesting plot with various twists and turns in between. There is no denying this fact that the gut-wrenching crime drama which is also based on a few real-life incidents is a complete entertainer with an impressive star cast and an interesting plot!

And today, this amazing movie has completed 10 years of its release into the theatres. Featuring Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Randeep Hooda, Kangana Ranaut, and Prachi Desai in the lead roles, this gangster drama is a total package and a must-watch for all the movie buffs. As Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai clocks 10 years, Pinkvilla notes down five reasons as to why this movie is a must-watch for everyone.

Ajay Devgn as Sultan Mirza

This is probably one of the most spectacular performances given by Ajay Devgn in any movie. The actor plays the role of Sultan Mirza, an intelligent but kind-hearted smuggler based in Bombay. We still cannot forget Ajay’s all-white iconic look in the movie as the powerful Sultan who has his own sets of rules and regulations when it comes to doing business. For the unversed, Ajay’s look in the movie was inspired by Amitabh Bachchan’s look in Deewar.

Emraan Hashmi as Shoaib Khan

It’s not only Ajay Devgn who gets the full credit for the movie’s success. Emraan Hashmi plays an equally important role in Shoaib Khan whose main goal in life is to become rich and powerful just like his idol Sultan Mirza. We cannot move forward without having mentioned his great on-screen chemistry with co-star Prachi Desai which was reflected very well in Pee Loon, a song that strikes a chord in the hearts of the music lovers even now.

Kangana Ranaut, Prachi Desai, and Randeep Hooda’s stellar performances

One thing is for sure that the main credit for Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai’s success goes to its stellar star cast. Who can forget Kangana Ranaut’s outstanding performance as the Bollywood diva Rehana who happens to be Sultan’s love interest! Meanwhile, Prachi Desai also does her part as Shoaib’s ladylove. Randeep Hooda also steals hearts with his amazing performance as ACP Agnel Wilson in the movie

Dialogues

Among other reasons to watch this movie is its epic dialogues which are, at times, hard-hitting and thoughtful too. For instance, the audience immediately connects with Sultan’s character when he says ‘Duwa mein yaad rakhna’ meaning ‘Remember me in your prayers’ while helping a poor woman on the streets. One can also understand Shoaib’s state of mind when he says, ‘Raaste ki parwah karunga toh manzil bura maan jayegi’ meaning ‘My destination will feel bad if I start worrying about the road.’

Music

The soundtrack of Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai is simply amazing and some of its songs continue to be chartbusters even now. Right from the romantic track Pee Loon to the peppy number Parda that reminds us of the 1970s, the songs definitely are a plus point in the gangster drama.

