‘One day, he started singing loudly in the hospital’, reveals Bappi Lahiri’s son Bappa

Music lovers lost two gems in the month of February. Days after Lata Mangeshkar passed away, fans woke up to another shocking news of Bappi Lahiri's unfortunate demise at the age of 69. Recently, in an interview with a news portal, the renowned music composer and singer’s son Bappa remembered his late father and revealed that he was deeply affected by Lata Mangeshkar's demise.

On being asked if Bappi Da listened to music in the hospital, the singer’s son said yes, adding, that one day he even started singing loudly in the hospital. “He used to tap at the table near his bed as the songs rolled along. One day, he started singing loudly in the hospital. Mom said kya kar rahe ho?” he shared.

He further went on to reveal that his father was affected by Lata ji's demise, whom he used to address 'Maa'. “She had helped him a lot. I am not able to digest that he is still not here. I can't believe it,” he added. For the unversed, Bappi Lahiri and Lata Mangeshkar’s collaborations created numerous melodious tracks that will be remembered by all the fans.

His son further recalled Bappi Da’s struggle and informed that the singer came from Calcutta when he was young and made an empire solely on his own. He added that there are songs of 'Disco King' which people sing and dance to, but they don't know which movie it is- such was his impact. “Saare ghar mein unki awaaz goonjti thi. It's still echoing in my ears,” Bappa shared.

Bappi Lahiri was not keeping well for a while and he was hospitalised for around a month. The singer reportedly passed away due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) on February 15.

