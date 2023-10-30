'One guy almost smashed my face with his backpack': Sayani Gupta shares terrible travel experience on flight

Bollywood star Sayani Gupta was seen flaunting her acting skills in several projects including the web series Four More Shots Please! The actress, who is known for her strong and opinionated nature, recently opened up on her experience on a flight and lashed out at men for not following etiquettes while traveling and mentioned how her face was almost “smashed” by a man due to carelessness. Penning a note, she laid out her experiences in detail.

Sayani Gupta shares disappointing travel experience

Recently, the actress took to her Instagram stories and revealed out her experiences. She shared on her social media account how she gets furious by Indian men traveling on flights. Recalling an incident wherein her face was almost smashed by a male co-traveler, she said that it is the worst that she has faced.

Sharing her experience at length, Sayani Gupta wrote, “Indian men on flights are just the fu**ing worst! Loud phones, cracks, coughing sneezing without covers, no sense of space, uncouth! Oh one guy almost smashed my face with his bag pack! And didn’t even realise while everyone else gasped! Ya.. many of you reading this are in the same bracket! Thanks!”

Fans react to Sayani’s dismaying flight encounter

After the actress put up her Instagram stories sharing her experiences in detail, a bunch of people came out in her support. “Totally agree, these things must be called out,” noted a fan and another fan mentioned, “Coughing/sneezing without covering the mouth is the worst thing”.

Meanwhile, several others flooded social media platforms pouring in their opinions on the matter.

Sayani Gupta’s projects

The actress was seen in the web series Four More Shots Please! wherein she essayed the character of Damini. Notably, the show revolves around the journey of four friends and the way in which they carve their way out of problems revolving around love, friendships, and other matters of the heart.

She was also seen in the movie Article 15 alongside actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

ALSO READ: Kirti Kulhari to make international debut with Sach Is Life alongside Jim Sarbh: 'Absolutely thrilled'