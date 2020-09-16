One member from NCB team tests Covid 19 positive, Shruti Modi sent back after brief questioning
The Narcotics Control Bureau probing the drug link in Sushant Singh Rajput case have put a brief hold on their investigations. Turns out, one member from the Special Investigation Team has tested positive for Covid 19. On Wednesday, Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi was summoned by the NCB for questioning. While she was seen arriving at one of its offices in South Mumbai, Shruti Modi left the premises shorty after an hour or so.
In a statement, the NCB said, "One of the members of SIT has tested positive for COVID 19. We just received antigen test report. In view of that, other members will be tested and protocol will be followed. Accordingly, we've sent back Shruti Modi who had joined investigation today."
Take a look:
One of the members of SIT has tested positive for #COVID19. We just received antigen test report. In view of that, other members will be tested & protocol will be followed. Accordingly, we've sent back Shruti Modi who had joined investigation today: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) https://t.co/pl0bXSpDcw pic.twitter.com/XIM2AcsSjW
— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2020
The NCB had officially summoned Shruti Modi as well as talent manager Jaya Saha on Wednesday. However, it now looks like Jaya Saha may not arrive given the current development.
It must be noted that Shruti and Jaya came under the Enforcement Directorate's scanner after their WhatsApp messages with Rhea Chakraborty suggested at the usage of drugs. It was widely reported that Jaya Saha had also provided 'CBD oil' to Rhea for Sushant when the couple were staying at Waterstone Resort in Mumbai last year. Both, Jaya Saha and Shruti Modi, have been interrogated by the CBI on multiple occasions.
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Rhea hid SSR's drug habits from all and gave him some dignity in death. Until the family came out after 40 days to demand money. His family hid his mental illness & prescribed dangerous medicines during his last days. SSR's family is guilty of turning the investigation into a lynch fest for Rhea. India loves mob justice, so all sided with the family and declared Rhea a witch. Never mind that there is no proof of her laundering money. And the minuscule quantity of marijuana found on one of the peddlers is still disputed. No matter how modern Indians pretend to be, they are worse than the Taliban. ut Indians are so stupid and cannot think with common sense & logic. Indians are the biggest herd of sheep in the world currently being diverted from important things like the free falling economy. Vote wisely next time India!
Anonymous 5 hours ago
According to NCB, Rhea and the rest procured drugs for SSR. Ergo he is the user, and that makes him the prime accused. The prime accused is deceased, but the confessions of procurers (Rhea & rest) was enough for NCB to put them all in jail. Had he been alive, he would have confessed or thrown them all under the bus. As long as Rhea is in jail it doesn't matter to birdbrain Indians that NCB has tarnished SSR's memory. The witchhunt has made you all blind to the fact that you all have been played by the BJP for quick justice that will convert into votes in Bihar.
Anonymous 5 hours ago
ED, CBI, NCB can summon the whole universe, but will still come up with nothing as there is indeed nothing. SSR was a grown up man who was hooked on to drugs and people cannot come to terms with his sudden death. Hence BJP sensing a political gain gives it a spin to bring Maharashtra govt down. BJP is brilliantly keeping the biggest herd of sheep in the world occupied through hatred & divide. Vote wisely India!