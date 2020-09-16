One member from NCB team tests Covid 19 positive, Shruti Modi sent back after brief questioning

On Wednesday, Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi was summoned by NCB for questioning. However, she was sent back by NCB officials after 1 member tested positive.

The Narcotics Control Bureau probing the drug link in Sushant Singh Rajput case have put a brief hold on their investigations. Turns out, one member from the Special Investigation Team has tested positive for Covid 19. On Wednesday, Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi was summoned by the NCB for questioning. While she was seen arriving at one of its offices in South Mumbai, Shruti Modi left the premises shorty after an hour or so.

In a statement, the NCB said, "One of the members of SIT has tested positive for COVID 19. We just received antigen test report. In view of that, other members will be tested and protocol will be followed. Accordingly, we've sent back Shruti Modi who had joined investigation today."

Take a look:

One of the members of SIT has tested positive for #COVID19. We just received antigen test report. In view of that, other members will be tested & protocol will be followed. Accordingly, we've sent back Shruti Modi who had joined investigation today: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) https://t.co/pl0bXSpDcw pic.twitter.com/XIM2AcsSjW — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2020

The NCB had officially summoned Shruti Modi as well as talent manager Jaya Saha on Wednesday. However, it now looks like Jaya Saha may not arrive given the current development.

It must be noted that Shruti and Jaya came under the Enforcement Directorate's scanner after their WhatsApp messages with Rhea Chakraborty suggested at the usage of drugs. It was widely reported that Jaya Saha had also provided 'CBD oil' to Rhea for Sushant when the couple were staying at Waterstone Resort in Mumbai last year. Both, Jaya Saha and Shruti Modi, have been interrogated by the CBI on multiple occasions.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's final forensic report to be 'conclusive'; Medical team to meet on September 17

Share your comment ×