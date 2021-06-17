From one mother to another: Anushka Sharma showers birthday love on mom to be Lisa Haydon with adorable post

As Lisa Haydon turns a year older today, Anushka Sharma pens a sweet wish for the mommy to be.

Lisa Haydon has all the reasons to grin ear to ear today. After all, the mom to be is celebrating her 35th birthday today. It is a special birthday for the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress as she is expecting her third child soon and recently had her baby shower with her girl gang. On her special day, Lisa was inundated with best wishes on her special day as several celebs took to their respective social media handle to shower birthday love on her.

Joining them was who took to her Instagram story to send birthday to her Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-star Lisa. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress posted a beautiful picture of Lisa wherein she was seen flaunting her baby bump and was all smiles as she posed for the camera. Anushka, who had embraced motherhood early this year, hoped that mom to be Lisa is going great during her pregnancy. She wrote, “Happy Birthday Lisa! Hope the ‘vaatavaran’ of your pregnancy is treating you splendidly well” along with a heart emoticon.

For the uninitiated, Lisa, who is expected to deliver her baby girl in June this year, is already a proud mother of two sons – Zack and Leo. The actress had shared the big news in February this year wherein she posted a video with her 3 year old son Zack and was seen asking him, “Zacky, can you tell everyone what’s inside of mommy’s tummy?” To this, the little munchkin screamed, “A baby sister.”

