One step at a time: Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput reach to inspect their under construction home

Actor and wife Mira Rajput kick-started their Tuesday morning by paying a visit to their under construction home site in Mumbai. Ever since, the duo have planned to move into a new home, they have been actively participating in the creation of it. Be it frequently visiting the site or deciding colour schemes, the celebrity couple have made it a point to give priority to their new home.

On Tuesday, once again, Shahid and Mira went to check the progress of their house. Rajput, took to her social media to share a stunning picture from their recent visit. While Mira can be seen dazzling in a comfy green ensemble, on the other hand, husband Shahid opted for a casual look in a plain t-shirt and comfy trousers. Going by the photo, it seems that the two are having an important discussion about some element of their home. The photo was clicked on their under-constructed staircase and hence Mira captioned the photo as “one step at a time.”

Take a look at it here:

Earlier in the day, Mira Rajput turned into a perfect sun-kissed baby by sharing a photo of herself glowing brightly under the sunshine. While doing so, Mira also posed an important question in front of her Instagram family. As the winter season is just around the corner, Mira asked, “Isn’t it sweater weather?”.

In terms of work, Shahid Kapoor last featured in Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed romantic-drama, Kabir Singh alongside Kiara Advani. He will next feature in the remake of the South sports drama titled Jersey. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie also stars Mrunal Thakur headlining the female lead character.

