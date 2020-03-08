One Year of Badla: Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan & other stellar performances that makes it a gripping watch

As Sujoy Ghosh's Badla clocks one year, we take a look at characters and what made the film an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla starring and Amitabh Bachchan clocks a year today. An official adaptation of the 2017 Spanish film The Invisible Guest, the film did good business at the box office and was more or less loved by the audiences. Bringing together the talented duo, Taapsee and Big B, onscreen, the mystery thriller hooked many to the big screen. Apart from the film's story and back and forth screenplay, Badla made for an engaging watch. It is, however, the film's powerful performances that took the story to the next level.

Let's take a look:

Taapsee Pannu:

As Naina Sethi, a fierce businesswoman, Taapsee played the part perfectly. The actress was a delight to watch on screen in her various little moments of anger, frustration, pacing in the room and desperate to be proven innocent.

Amitabh Bachchan:

The supposed defense attorney Badal Gupta, Amitabh held the scene together with his impeccable acting, heavy voice and no-nonsense approach. His scenes with Taapsee in the four walls of a room for most of the film were intense but captivating. One of the senior most actors in the industry, Big B rightly deserves all the attention.

Tony Luke:

Taapsee's lover, Arjun, was played by Malayalam actor Tony Luke who made his debut in Bollywood. To put it into a few words, Luke was subtle but made sure he grabbed all the attention when he appeared on screen. Be it with his lean and ripped body or his helplessness over aiding the death of a young boy, Tony Luke was impressive.

Amrita Singh:

Returning to the big screen after a long time, Amrita Singh starred as a devastated mother who had lost her young son in the film. Despite being in the supporting cast, Amrita had a meaty role in Badla and formed an important part of the plot. Her switch from a loving mother to a woman ready to avenge her son's death was unmissable.

Tanveer Ghani:

Tanveer played Amrita's husband Nirmal Singh in the film. Nirmal's look in the film is an eerie one making his character even more mysterious. But his revelation in the climax steals the show as he and Amrita finally get their Badla.

The Sujoy Ghosh directorial is available on Netflix if you haven't watched it already.

Credits :Pinkvilla

