One Year of Dream Girl: Ayushmann Khurrana's voice to popular songs, 5 fun takeaways from this comedy flick

Since the last two years actor Ayushmann Khurrana has given the audiences multiple reasons to cheer about. From his varied characters to his impactful performances, Ayushmann has surprised fans every single time he has made his presence felt on the screen. Exactly a year ago, he did just that when he starred in Raaj Shaandilyaa's Dream Girl. If you have no idea what we're talking about, sit back and read on. Today, as Dream Girl completes one year since its release, we decided to revisit the film and look back on five fun takeaways from the film. Check it out below:

Ayushmann Khurrana

Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho and Article 15, Ayushmann delivered back-to-back hits and then took the audiences by surprises when the trailer of Dream Girl dropped. Set in Mathura, the film revolves around Ayushmann as Karam, a jobless guy who plays female parts in local religious plays. He then joins a friendship hotline and starts working under the pseudonym of Pooja. His callers are varied and Ayushmann blew away the audiences with his female voice. Did you know the actor did not use any kind of voice over? Yes, for the female caller voice, Ayushamann tuned his own voice and we must say it was rather effortless. While his acting as always was top notch, it was his female voice that scored him brownie points. Not just that, Ayushmann won the climax scene in a lehenga choli avatar and made it seem rather natural.

Annu Kapoor as Jagjeet Singh

Annu Kapoor as Jagjeet Singh plays Ayushmann's father who sells funeral items for a living. Annu Kapoor and Ayushmann's jodi in Vicky Donor was a massive hit and in Dream Girl as well the father-son duo were entertaining. The veteran actor has dished out impressive performances every time he appears on the screen and films like these are only proof that Annu Kapoor's comedy timing hasn't aged at all.

Dream Girl's Supporting Cast

Apart from the fantastic front-runner, the film's casting department pulled in talented actors to take the film's script to the next level. From Vijay Raaz to Nushrat Bharucha to Paatal Lok's Abhishek Banerjee, Dream Girl's supporting cast was a big tick on the check list. The cast also included Rajesh Sharma, Nidhi Bisht, Raj Bhansali and Manjot Singh among others. Dream Girl's writers Nirmaan Singh and Raaj Shaandilyaa also did a great job at featuring their stories with Pooja in the film's narrative quite well.

Soundtrack

Composed by Meet Bros, Dream Girl's soundtrack was a massive hit among the audiences. From the super fun 'Dil Ka Telephone' to 'Radhe Radhe', the film's songs not only became popular but also were widely loved. Did you know the makers also remixed an extremely popular song 'Dhagali Lagali' which also starred Riteish Deshmukh. While it did create quite a stir, Meet Bros put their own rap twist to it.

Box Office Success

Even though Dream Girl did not impress the critics through and through, it was enjoyed by the audiences and the proof was in the film's box office collections. Within four days of its release, Dream Girl quickly crossed Rs 50 crore at the domestic box office and within weeks entered the Rs 100 crore club. While it raked in close to Rs 200 crore worldwide, it also became one of the top performing films of 2019. And with that, Ayushmann gave his fourth consecutive hit since 2018.

What are your thoughts on Dream Girl? Loved it or liked it? Let us know in the comments below.

