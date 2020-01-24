One year of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi: 5 reasons why Kangana Ranaut's film makes for a remarkable watch

As Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi completes a year, read on to know why the film makes for an entertaining war drama.

After a terrific 2019 at the box office, Kangana has returned exactly a year later with Panga. While the film's box office numbers are yet to come out, let's take a look at Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi which completes a year today. Here are five reasons why even a year later, Manikarnika makes for a remarkable watch.

1. One-woman show

Kangana Ranaut made one thing crystal clear in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is that she does not need a man by her side. Her acting prowess coupled with intense action scenes will send a shiver down your spine. Not just that, the film ran into multiple production hassles but the actress successfully put it behind her and took over the directorial duties.

2. A fierce warrior

If there's anything that stands out in the film, it is undoubtedly the fierce action scenes. Kangana as the Queen of Jhansi is on her guard at all times and her intense action scenes speak louder than words. From fighting off armed people to swiftly managing animals, Kangana does it all too well and makes you believe in it at the same time.

3. The Dialogues

Manikarnika struck a chord with many for its powerful dialogues. Coupled with Kangana's exemplary acting skills, dialogues such as 'Main Laxmibai, pratigya karti hoon, jab tak mere sharir mein rakht hai, main poorn nishta se Jhansi ki seva karungi' seem effortless yet leave an impression.

4. Impressive supporting cast

Kangana Ranaut uplifted this period war drama to a whole new level. But it was her supporting cast also that made a huge difference. Ankita Lokhande makes an impressive debut as Jhalkari Bai. Others include Mohammad Zeeshan Ayubb, Jisshu Sengupta and Danny Dengzonpa.

5. A Sincere ode

Based on the life of Jhansi Ki Rani, Manikarnika is a sincere ode and does not feel like a film made just because period dramas seemed to be the flavour of the season. While the screenplay is a little inconsistent and may seem patchy, it makes for a wholesome and entertaining war drama.

