One year of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi: Relive the epic dialogues from Kangana Ranaut's film; WATCH

Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi completes a year today. The film established Kangana as a director and her memorable portrayal of Rani Lakshmibai left everyone inspired. Here’s a look at the memorable dialogues from the film. Check it out.

For most of us, the war against British East India company by our freedom fighters is memorable and iconic. However, one of the most known and fierce freedom fighters of that time was Rani Lakshmibai who also was known as Jhansi Ki Rani. Last year, on this very day, released her directorial debut film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi which was based on the life of the warrior Queen. While the film received an overwhelming response from the audience, Kangana was also applauded as a director.

Today, as the film completes a year, makers have shared an epic video montage in which we can relive each and every epic dialogue from the film. Kangana was not just directing the film but was also acting in it as Rani Lakshmibai. For her role, Kangana worked very hard and had learnt horseback riding too. The talented actress left fans in awe of her strong and fierce avatar as Jhansi Ki Rani in Manikarnika. Manikarnika also marked Ankita Lokhande’s debut in Bollywood and her role as Jhalkari Bai was also loved.

In the video, we get to see some of the epic moments which were show stealers in the film. From the moment with Kangana aka Lakshmibai decided to fight against the British East India company to the moment where she stood and declared that she won’t relinquish the throne of Jhansi to the Britishers, every dialogue earned applause. Even the music of the film left a lasting impression on the minds of the audience and the song, Bharat still overwhelms everyone with feelings of patriotism for the country. Produced by Zee Studios, Kamal Jain, and Nishant Pitti, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi also raked in moolah at the box office and was among the successful films of 2019.

