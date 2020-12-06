  1. Home
One Year of Pati Patni aur Woh: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar & Ananya Panday's masala film's 5 big highlights

Mudassar Aziz's masala entertainer was a stark contrast to the one made in 1978 which starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur.
31021 reads Mumbai
One Year of Pati Patni aur Woh: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar & Ananya Panday's masala film's 5 big highlights
Mudassar Aziz reimagined BR Chopra's 1978 film of the same name and served it with a fresh new twist and cast last year. Today, Pati, Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the leading role clocks one year. The masala entertainer was a stark contrast to the one back in 1978 which starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur. As the film clocks its first anniversary, we decided to revisit the film and take a look at the film's biggest highlights.  Take a look: 

Confident Women 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

Mudassar Aziz's directorial, unlike the original, did not feature helpless female characters. Bhumi Pednekar as Vedika Tripathi was a modern-day confident woman who did not shy away from professing her love nor telling her partner that she likes sex. Ananya Panday as Tapasya Singh was another strong character as she played a fashion designer from Delhi who moves to Kanpur to set up a leather products manufacturing unit.   

Reeking of Misogyny 

BR Chopra's 1978 film was full of misogynsitic dialogues that in today's post #MeToo world are simply distasteful and cringe-worthy. However, the Kartik Aaryan masala film moved miles ahead of that and made a film fit for 2019. Despite that, Kartik aka Chintu Tyagi's monologue which used the term 'balatkari' faced backlash and was eventually edited in the final cut. 

Upbeat Music

Pati, Patni Aur Woh's biggest strength was its groovy music tracks. The remakes of Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare and Dheeme Dheeme were a massive hit among the audiences. Tu Hi Yaar Mera and Dilbara were other two songs which were also loved by many. Which is your favourite? 

Chintu Tyagi's goofiness

Kartik Aaryan has charmed his audiences and successfully built a fan base of millions for his various characters. Even though a section may call it all too similar, there's no doubt that Kartik is loved by many irrespective of the role he plays. As Chintu Tyagi, it was his goofiness and innocent looks as a Kanpur government employee stood out. His look with a moustache, neatly combed hair and formal clothes were a big hit. 

Supporting Cast 

Apart from the lead cast, Pati Patni Aur Woh's supporting cast was a supremely talented one. Chintu's buddy Fahim Rizvi, played by the charming Aparshakti Khurana, was a hoot. His dialogues like "Miyan hum toh highlights dene aaye the, yahaan toh live telecast chal raha hai," were a winner. Sunny Singh, Rajesh Sharma, Neeraj Sood and Kriti Sanon's special appearance made this film a complete package. 

What are your thoughts on Pati, Patni Aur Woh? Let us know in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan & Janhvi Kapoor keep it sporty and casual as they step out for pilates

