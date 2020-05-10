One year of Student of the Year 2: Five Reasons why Tiger, Tara & Ananya's film is an entertaining teen drama

Today as Student of the Year 2 clocks 1 year, we would like to give you 5 reasons why this Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria starrer movie was an entertaining teen drama.

After delivering a hit in the year 2012 with Student of the Year and introducing the viewers to some amazing talents like and , came back with its sequel Student of the Year 2 in the year 2019 with his new batch of students but as a producer. Written by Arshad Sayed and directed by Punit Malhotra, Student of the Year brought two new talents Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The movie also starring Tiger Shroff alongside Aditya Seal and Harsh Beniwal in the supporting roles revolves around Rohan Sachdev, a college student who switches to a better university to rekindle his relationship with his childhood sweetheart who studies there. When Rohan is rusticated, he returns to his old college and vows to lead his new team to victory in an inter-college cup against his former college, thereby becoming Student of the Year.

The movie which released on 10th May 2019 marks it's one year today. Student of the Year 2 marks the debut of both Sutaria and Panday and pursues a plot that is unrelated to its predecessor. From the amazing music to Tiger Shroff''s action sequences, Student of the Year 2 also called SOTY2 is a perfect teen drama to watch out for. While the masses loved the love triangle of Varun, Alia and Sidharth, the love angle between Tara, Tiger and Ananya were also appreciated by all. SOTY 2 doesn’t have the same masala as the previous one but there is ample dosti, high school drama and cool stuff to keep you going.

Today as Student of the Year 2 clocks 1 year, we at Pinkvilla would like to give you 5 reasons why this movie was an entertaining teen drama.

1. Tiger Shroff:

Tiger portrayed the role of Rohan Sachdev a middle-class student of the Pishorilal Chamandas College in Mussoorie who manages to gain admission at St. Teresa's High School in Dehradun to be together with Mridula (Tara Sutaria) his childhood sweetheart. Tiger, who is known for his amazing action stunts and stunning dance moves, once again won the heart of the audience with his performance as Rohan Sachdev. His chemistry with Tara and Ananya both were loved by his fans. From his cool looks to his performance, Tiger nailed his character. SOTY2 is a must-watch for all Tiger's fans.

2. Ananya Panday:

Ananya Panday portrayed the role of Shreya Randhawa who appears to be a spoilt brat and often plays pranks on Rohan which gets him into trouble. Shreya's hatred for Rohan turns into friendship and then love. Ananya did a great job as Shreya and portrayed the character with much ease. No one could make out that it was Ananya's debut film. From her fights with Tiger to her chemistry, the two created magic on-screen. Ananya's sporty look and cute charm made the audiences fall in love with her and the actress gained a lot of fame and popularity with her very first film.

3. Tara Sutaria:

Tara Sutaria portrayed the role of Mia Chawla previously known as Mridula Chawla, who changes her style, name, friends after getting in St. Teresa's High School in Dehradun. Though SOTY2 marked Tara's debut the actress had achieved popularity even before her debut in Bollywood. The actress started her television career as a child artist in 2010 with Disney India's Big Bada Boom and went on to star in the channel's sitcoms The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir in 2012 and Oye Jassie in 2013. Tara's performance as Mia made her fans go gaga over her. Her stunning avatar made fans fall head over heels for her. Though Tara was not much seen in the movie, from her looks to her dance moves, the actress struck a chord with the audience with her debut film itself.

4. Music and Dance:

The film's soundtrack was composed by Vishal-Shekhar, with lyrics written by Anvita Dutt Guptan, Kumaar and Vayu. From The Jawaani Song to Fakira, the music was amazing and is still fresh in everyone's mind. Just like SOTY, SOTY2's music also created magic. SOTY2's album saw the music of all genres, a recreated version of The Jawaani Song, peppy dance number Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan, party number The Hook-Up song, soulful track Fakira and more. The music of Student Of The Year 2 promises to be energetic and get you grooving in no time. The song Hook Up and Jawaani Song also starred Alia Bhatt and Hollywood actor Will Smith as a guest appearance.

5. Drama:

While SOTY also showed a teen drama, SOTY2 was not behind. From hook-ups to break-ups to friendship to action, the movie had all the masala in the film. SOTY2 will take you back to your college days but with more drama and glamour. From the dance competition to the sports competition, SOTY2 has everything you need to watch in a Dharma drama movie.

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×