One Year of Thackeray: Interesting facts about the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer that you probably did not know

The film follows the life of Balasaheb Thackeray, the founder of the Indian political party Shiv Sena. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Thackeray and Amrita Rao as his wife Meena Thackeray.

On 25th January 2019, director Abhijit Panse shared the biopic based on Marathi politician Balasaheb Thackeray. The film follows the life of Balasaheb Thackeray, the founder of the Indian political party Shiv Sena. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Thackeray and Amrita Rao as his wife Meena Thackeray. The movie was made simultaneously in Marathi and Hindi. Thackeray received negative to mixed reviews from critics. The lifetime domestic collection of the movie was ₹316 million. Nwazuddin was praised for his performance as Balasaheb in the movie.

The biopic traces the journey of Bal Keshav Thackeray from a cartoonist to an influential leader in Indian politics. The film will take you through his political progress, throwing in glimpses of his personal life too. The film is written and produced by Sanjay Raut, a Rajya Sabha MP and a member of the Shiv Sena. The makers had even recreated old Bombay onscreen and did an amazing job in that. The music of the film was composed by Rohan-Rohan and Sandeep Shirodkar.

Today, as Thackeray completes one year, we would like to state some interesting facts about the movie and the trouble they faced to make the movie:

1. Producer and writer Sanjay Raut said that before casting Siddiqui, he wanted to see his style and gestures. He called him at a hotel and observed his style and gait. And within minutes, he told him that he is making the Thackeray biopic and he is playing Balasaheb Thackeray.

2. Thackeray was being censored hours before the trailer launch. The Central Board Of Film Certification(CBFC) asked for changes in the dialogues at the last minute.

3. The movie ran into a controversy over scenes related to Babri Masjid and south Indians. Tamil and Telugu star Siddharth had also tweeted against the biopic’s anti-South Indian tone.

4. The film released on 25 January 2019, right after the 93rd birthday of Bal Thackeray i.e on 23 January.

5. Even before the film was released, there were reports about a sequel to the film that might be scheduled. Nawazuddin confirmed the sequel and said that his team is working on the script, which will be finalised soon.

6. On the day of the release, several workers from Shiv Sena created a ruckus outside a theatre in Navi Mumbai as it did not display the poster of Thackeray.

7. Cinematographer Sudeep Chatterjee is the other hero of the film. Most of Thackeray is shot in black-and-white or sepia tones.

8. Nawazuddin faced a lot of flak from netizens, including his Gangs Of Wasseypur co-star Richa Chadha who called him "bipolar" for taking on the role.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More