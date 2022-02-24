Only love for you both: Priyanka Chopra Jonas congratulates newlyweds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have embarked on their sweet journey as a married couple and best wishes from fans and friends continue to pour in. Many celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Neha Dhupia, and others penned heartfelt messages for the newly married couple in the town. Just a few minutes back, Priyanka Chopra also took to her social media handle and showered love on the newlywed couple. Sharing an adorable picture of Farhan and Shibani from their wedding on her Instagram stories, the ‘Sky is Pink’ actress wrote, “Only love for you both. Congratulations @faroutakhtar @shibanidandekar”.

Earlier, Farhan's sister Zoya also wished them and wrote, "May You Never Stop Laughing #congratulations #only (love) @faroutakhtar @shibanidandekar." Shibani also reacted to Zoya's post and said, "thank you Zo! mad love for you." A few hours back, Javed Akhtar’s wife Shabana Azmi welcomed the new bride into the family fold. She shared a picture from the wedding album featuring Javed, Honey Irani, Zoya Akhtar, Farah Khan, and Farhan’s daughters - Akira and Shakya and wrote, “Happy family welcomes lovely #Shibani into the family fold.”

After dating for several years, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on February 19 in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family. Celebs like Rhea Chakraborty, Hrithik Roshan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Amrita Arora, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Farah Khan, Saqib Saleem, etc. were seen at the wedding. It is reported the newlyweds had made a grand entry at the venue on the song Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein. On February 23, the actors shared their wedding pictures on social media handles and thanked their fans for best wishes.

To note, Priyanka Chopra will be collaborating with Farhan Akhtar for her next film Jee Le Zaraa. Directed by Farhan, the film will also star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the lead role.

