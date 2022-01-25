Oo Antava Fever: Neha Kakkar recreates fiery song with her killer expressions; Allu Arjun REACTS

It seems like Pushpa fever is not going to leave anytime soon. From Allu Arjun’s dialogues to Sami Sami song to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s cameo number Oo Antava, the movie and its bits are everywhere. It has garnered appreciation from the fans and received so much love. Now, the Oo Antava fever has reached singer Neha Kakkar, as the song’s catchy tunes and hook step has grabbed her attention as well. So, without any further delay, the 33-year-old actress has recreated the sizzling song and took the internet by storm with her killer expressions.

In the videos, Neha was seen grooving on the song at the beach. She wore a green color outfit and completed the look with a pair of sunglasses. Nonetheless, to say, the singer nailed the moves with her expressions. She shared the video in two parts on Instagram and wrote, “Loved the movie PUSHPA, performance and its MUSIC, thought this is the least I can do to show my appreciation.” As soon as she shared the post, it caught the attention of the movie’s main lead Allu Arjun and he commented, “Thank you for all the love & appreciation. Humbled.” Neha’s husband and singer Rohanpreet Singh and brother Tony Kakkar too dropped sweet comments in the video.

See Neha’s post here

Previously, Australian cricketer David Warner too had recreated the song Srivalli from the movie and garnered much appreciation and love. Allu Arjun had also reacted to his post. Warner requested him to teach him Sami Sami, another hit song from the movie Pushpa.

Pushpa: The Rise, stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and Dhananjaya in pivotal roles. Popular star Samantha also appeared in a special song titled 'Oo Antava'. The film is directed by Sukumar and is now streaming on an OTT platform.

