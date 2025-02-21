Oops Ab Kya actor Jaaved Jaaferi REACTS to Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina controversy: 'People are forced to...’

Jaaved Jaaferi’s web series Oops Ab Kya recently premiered on OTT. Amid the release, the actor addressed the controversy surrounding Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent. Weighing in on the issue, Jaaved suggested that political forces are influencing public reactions, creating an atmosphere where people are being subtly conditioned to view things differently.

In a conversation with Humans of Bombay, Jaaved Jaaferi rejected the belief that people have recently become more reactive to comedy. He said, “People didn’t think of these things but today, they are being forced to think of these things.” According to him, this shift in societal thinking is driven by political motives, which he believes are unhealthy and problematic.

Addressing how attention is being diverted from significant matters, Jaaved emphasized that the focus should be on meaningful action rather than superficial changes like renaming places or things. He stressed that real progress lies in action and substance, not in altering labels.

He also highlighted how a small but outspoken group often shapes the conversation. He explained that a minority can dominate the narrative simply by being louder, while the majority, who remain silent, often go unnoticed. In such cases, the voices of a few tend to overshadow the quiet presence of many.

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent has made headlines due to the controversy sparked by Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks. Both Raina and Allahbadia have faced heavy criticism over the BeerBiceps host's inappropriate comment related to 's*x with parents' made on the show.

The situation has escalated legally, with the Supreme Court issuing a stern warning to Allahbadia’s lawyer. The court condemned the YouTuber’s statements as highly offensive and degrading, calling the language used a reflection of a corrupt mindset and a disgrace to society.

In response to the backlash, Samay Raina has taken down all episodes of India’s Got Latent, while Ranveer Allahbadia has publicly apologized and pledged full cooperation with the authorities.