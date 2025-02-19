Oops! Ab Kya? actress Sonali Kulkarni recalls facing discrimination for being a ‘dark girl’ at 16: 'I felt as if...'

Sonali Kulkarni is an Indian actress who has been associated with the entertainment industry for decades. She is known for her commendable performance in movies like Mission Kashmir, Dil Chahta Hai, Singham, Chandu Champion, and more. In a recent interview, the actress recalled facing discrimination for her skin color when she was just 16 years old. Read on!

Popular actress Sonali Kulkarni, who will be next seen in the comedy-drama series, Oops! Ab Kya? recalled being embarrassed for being a dark-skinned girl. In an interview with OTTplay, she revealed being looked down upon for her complexion when she went for the audition for her first film.

Going down memory lane, the senior actress revealed that going to audition for her first film by filmmaker Girish Karnad. However, as soon as she entered, she saw a couple of her friends and some elder people. One of the ladies among them was a popular person in the city. The elderly woman asked Sonali “Why are you here?”

Since the Bharat actress didn't get the sarcasm in the woman’s question, she responded to her by stating that the girls of her age group were encouraged to attend the workshop she came to attend. Soon after, the woman looked at Kulkarni and quipped, “Don't you know that dark girls look really bad on camera?”

Upon hearing that, Sonali was in shock. “I was very vulnerable. I was all of 16 and I felt so embarrassed. I felt as if why did I come here. I shouldn't have been here.” But after having a conversation with Girish Karnad, she felt at ease.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonali Kulkarni will be next seen in Oops! Ab Kya?. For the unknown, the new comedy-drama series is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on February 20, 2025. Directed by Prem Mistry and Debatma Mandal, the series is bankrolled by Dice Media. The comedy-drama series stars Shweta Basu Prasad, playing the lead character named Roohi. She is joined by Ashim Gulati, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sonali Kulkarni, Apara Mehta, Abhay Mahajan, and Amy Aela.

