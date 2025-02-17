Oops! Ab Kya?: TVF Pitchers actor Abhay Mahajan on joining Jane the Virgin adaptation as cop: ‘They were doubtful’

Actor Abhay Mahajan is all set for the release of his latest upcoming web show Oops! Ab Kya?. The web series is an official Indian adaptation of the popular American show Jane the Virgin. The upcoming show is directed by Prem Mistry and Debatma Manda and is set to premiere on February 20, 2025, exclusively on JioHotstar.

Abhay Mahajan opened up about his character in the series. He will be seen playing the role of a cop with a vulnerable side and described him as a "romantic cop."

Talking about Oops! Ab Kya?, Abhay further shared his thoughts with OTTplay and stated, "I told people that we were doing a remake of this show, and they were very excited. However, they were also doubtful about how much better we could make it."

Abhay is thrilled about being part of the series, as he feels it is layered. "It is like pav bhaji—it has masala; everything is there," he added. Emphasizing his role, he shared that it is very different from a typical cop role seen in other series.

He mentioned that he enjoyed the emotional depth of the character, which is not always present in traditional cop roles. The upcoming series also features Aashim Gulati, Shweta Basu Prasad, Sonali Kulkarni, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Apara Mehta alongside Abhay in key roles.

The trailer of Oops! Ab Kya? offers a sneak peek into the emotional and humorous journey of the main character, Roohi. It showcases her struggle to balance traditional values with modern life while navigating unexpected challenges. The show blends lighthearted moments with deeper themes of self-discovery, family, and the unpredictable twists that life brings.

Oops! Ab Kya? is set to premiere on February 20, 2025, on JioHotstar. All episodes will be released at once, allowing viewers to binge-watch the entire series in one go.