A Tribute to Irrfan Khan: To the actor who added substance to Bollywood heroism

Irrfan Khan is a gem that the entertainment industry will cherish as long as there are films and shows being made, and while we all mourn his death, here is a little something for him, dedicated to him.

We all woke up to one of the saddest news of this decade, that has just begun, the demise of veteran actor, Irrfan Khan. He has over 80 films to his credit and a television career that did not quite go well for him, but to the world, he is a star. Irrfan is an actor who can truly be called one who is par excellence, for he is an actor who looks for so many things, more than just fame. Irrfan has been a gem for the entertainment industry, Bollywood as well as Hollywood, and he has given us more than just films.

As a tribute to the actor, here is a little something that is dedicated to him, while we all try to grasp what has happened and how so much about Bollywood is not going to be the same, and rightly so. There is never a chance of not liking Irrfan or his films, and while he has proven his acting prowess on multiple occasions, there is so much more that he has taught us, through his ever so simple words, creating huge impacts.

I feel fortunate enough to have seen his works closely enough, to remember so much more than just what he brought about on screen. His aura on screen is something that speaks for itself and even if he simply stands there, doing nothing, he seems to be emoting a thousand words. While Mr. Fernandes got his perfect happy ending with Lunchbox in the smaller joys of life, we will still always turn to him to find ours.

Champak Bansal came to a realization that 'Jab tak Balak ungli chodega nahi, tab tak aakar gale kaise lagawega' and so we are hoping, that in some other world, we will also see him again, doing what he does the best, letting his eyes do the talking, while we are glued to what he speaks just as much as to what we see. It is really funny how despite being a writer, and him being the artist, there aren't enough words that can credit him or his work just enough to explain how much it has been a blessing.

For someone who understood cinema way later, a lot of my understanding has uplifted because of things he spoke, the movies he did, and all the teachings he imparted. Even though he never called himself a hero, or yearned for special treatment of any kind, he earned it for himself with all that he is and all that he has done. Most of us haven't known who he is as a person or even seen him enough beyond the screens, and yet, there is this strange connection that feels so strong, and now, when he's gone, it pains a little more than it should.

He is so many people in one, and while this is a loss that cannot be fathomed, it is also created this vacuum, in our hearts, and in the industry, one that no one and nothing can fill. Here's celebrating Irrfan Khan, his work, and everything else that he brought on the table with that happy voice, all the humour, and those modest eyes. He will be remembered fondly, and his stories will always serve the greater purpose that he longed for them to always do.

Rest In Peace.

