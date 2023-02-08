Opening car door to saving from mob, WATCH Sidharth Malhotra's cute gestures for wife Kiara Advani at airport
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have set the internet on fire with their wedding pictures. The couple finally got hitched for life on February 7 .
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have set the internet on fire with their wedding pictures. The couple finally got hitched for life on February 7 at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace amidst the presence of their family and close friends. Well, their wedding pictures looked straight out of a fairytale and these two indeed made a gorgeous-looking couple. As reported the couple finally made their first appearance as Mr and Mrs Malhotra at Jaisalmer airport and we cannot take our eyes off the chemistry and love the newlyweds shared. Sidharth won our hearts with the way he was being protective of his wife and we bet you would love to see that too. Scroll down!
Sidharth Malhotra’s gesture for Kiara Advani at the airport
In the video, we can see Sidharth Malhotra getting down from their car first and coming right in front of his wife Kiara Advani’s door to wait for her to get down. The moment she opened the door, he extended his hand to give her support so that she can get down of the car without any trouble. Later as they walked ahead towards the entrance gate of the airport, Sidharth constantly had his hands on her back to support her and protect her from the crowd. Isn’t this a cute gesture from the hubby for his wife?
Check out Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s first visuals at Jaisalmer airport:
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Delhi reception
After a dreamy wedding in Jaisalmer, according to reports in India Today, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding celebration are not getting over anytime soon. It is reported that the couple will be hosting two receptions, one in Delhi and the other one in Mumbai. The reports further state that the newlyweds will be flying to Delhi directly from Jaisalmer in a private jet and will be heading straight to Sidharth’s Delhi residence. The couple will host a reception on February 9 in Delhi. On Feb 10, Sid-Kiara will be back in Mumbai. Earlier reports stated that the Shershaah couple will host the Mumbai reception on February 12 and invite media as well.
ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Did the couple's sangeet continue till the wee hours of the morning?
Prerna loves Karan Johar and lives in the dreamy world of Dharma and YRF, so much so that she turned it into a profes...Read more