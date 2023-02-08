Opening car door to saving from mob, WATCH Sidharth Malhotra's cute gestures for wife Kiara Advani at airport

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have set the internet on fire with their wedding pictures. The couple finally got hitched for life on February 7 at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace amidst the presence of their family and close friends. Well, their wedding pictures looked straight out of a fairytale and these two indeed made a gorgeous-looking couple. As reported the couple finally made their first appearance as Mr and Mrs Malhotra at Jaisalmer airport and we cannot take our eyes off the chemistry and love the newlyweds shared. Sidharth won our hearts with the way he was being protective of his wife and we bet you would love to see that too. Scroll down!

In the video, we can see Sidharth Malhotra getting down from their car first and coming right in front of his wife Kiara Advani’s door to wait for her to get down. The moment she opened the door, he extended his hand to give her support so that she can get down of the car without any trouble. Later as they walked ahead towards the entrance gate of the airport, Sidharth constantly had his hands on her back to support her and protect her from the crowd. Isn’t this a cute gesture from the hubby for his wife?

Check out Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s first visuals at Jaisalmer airport: