Operation Romeo: Producer Neeraj Pandey expresses happiness on 'Jersey' releasing alongside his film

Director-producer Neeraj Pandey, who is awaiting the release of his production 'Operation Romeo', said he is happy for the team of 'Jersey' after the Shahid Kapoor-starrer moved its release date to April 22. The film will now be released along with 'Operation Romeo'.

'Jersey', whose production has been on the floors for more than two years, was earlier supposed to release with 'KGF: Chapter 2' on April 14. Reacting to the same, Neeraj Pandey said, "I think it's a very good decision by the 'Jersey' team to release the film with 'Operation Romeo', we welcome them."

"I feel there is no clash between the two as both are very different genres and will have their own set of audiences. We just hope that both the films are loved and praised by the people", he added.

Unlike Neeraj Pandey's usual films which involve spying and action, 'Operation Romeo' is a dramatic thriller. Neeraj Pandey and producer Shital Bhatia who own Friday Filmworks are all set to release the film on the 22nd of April 2022.

The film, produced by Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia's Friday Filmworks along with Reliance Entertainment, has been directed by Shashant Shah.

Also Read: Operation Romeo Trailer: Neeraj Pandey’s film to take you on a love & revenge tale