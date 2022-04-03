Operation Romeo Trailer: Neeraj Pandey’s film to take you on a love & revenge tale

Operation Romeo, which is a Hindi adaptation of the runaway Malayalam hit film “Ishq: Not A Love Story” is all set to make its theatrical release on 22nd April 2022. Exceptional filmmakers Shital Bhatia and Neeraj Pandey’s Friday Filmworks have once again joined hands with Reliance Entertainment for this project. The movie stars Sidhant Gupta and Vedika Pinto in lead roles. Just a few days ago, they released the trailer of the movie.

Operation Romeo is an immensely passionate love story targeted at India's youth. Shashant Shah is the director of the film. The movie highlights the apprehensions and worries that young couples across the country are encounter as a result of the threat posed by moral policing. Interestingly, the film is based on a true story that happened in the life of the original director Anuraj Manohar which inspired him to make the Malayalam blockbuster “Ishq: Not A Love Story”. The Hindi version, which is driven by incredible filmmakers, makes Operation Romeo one of the most anticipated films of 2022.

Director Shashant Shah revealed that he couldn’t have asked for a better narrative than Operation Romeo as a filmmaker. “I had the best time bringing the challenging vision alive on celluloid with the stellar cast. I am really looking forward to its release! See you all in cinemas on 22nd April,” he added.

On the other hand, Neeraj Pandey emphasised that Friday Filmworks’ major aim is to tell good stories and deliver compelling content that cuts across geographies and audiences.:Operation Romeo is a film that has a strong topicality which will resonate with majority of the young adults,” he emphasised. He added that this unique drama thriller based on a true event is a story which should be told to all generations globally.

Sheetal Bhatia expressed her happiness at working with their long-term partner Reliance Entertainment. She also emphasised that the movie is aimed at bringing light on an issue that everybody can relate to. She added that she hoped the work put behind it by their director Shashant Shah is loved by the audience. “Our young debutants Sidhant and Vedika have delivered excellent performances along with the unparalleled Sharad Kelkar, Kishor Kadam, and Bhumika Chawla,” she informed.

Sameer Chopra from Reliance Entertainment stated that this Hindi adaptation has been a very exciting project for all of them. He added that it is one of those rare films that keeps people on the edge of the seat and drives home a strong message at the same time. He emphasised that he has faith that this movie is to reach great levels, with creative geniuses Neeraj and Shital behind it.

