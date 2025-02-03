OPINION: Can social media overshadow a newcomer’s talent and craft in the entertainment industry?

Social media has become an inevitable part of our lives. It is more than just a platform that serves information and entertainment. Without even realizing it, it influences our choices, beliefs, and opinions about everything. While many celebrated artists use it as a powerful marketing tool, it often ends up becoming a double-edged sword for them. So, is social media really making or breaking their image?

The most recent case is that of debutant Veer Pahariya, who entered the industry with the Akshay Kumar-led Sky Force. Several internet users trolled him for his over-the-top social media promotions. However, he is not the first to come under fire for such reasons. Previously, Sara Ali Khan was accused of crafting an image of herself as humble and down-to-earth through her social media presence.

It comes as no surprise that it almost becomes impossible for a larger audience to digest the fact that such people, who might resort to promoting themselves on social media, could also be serious about their work. It is disheartening to see how people often end up judging newcomers solely on the basis of the social media image they project.

But does this really hamper their craft and professional journey in the long run? I don’t think so. Yes, it can have a temporary impact, but the fact of the matter is that social media is a fickle place where opinions change by the second. Therefore, in the long run, it is their work that ultimately speaks for them.

Take, for instance, Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, who prefers to maintain a low-key life and doesn’t indulge in heavy marketing. His debut film, Maharaj, received immense praise, but the narrative shifted quickly after the promotional assets of Loveyapa were released. However, it wouldn’t be surprising if the tables turn again after the film’s release.

On the other hand, Black Warrant’s Zahan Kapoor is no less than a revelation. Despite carrying the Kapoor legacy, he didn’t rely on heavy self-promotion. Instead, it was his compelling performance in Vikramaditya Motwane’s project that earned him the recognition he truly deserved.

And then there’s Alia Bhatt, a perfect example of how a social media image can evolve purely through consistent work and talent. Her transition on social media reflects what she brings to the table professionally.