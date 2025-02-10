POLL: Which February OTT release are you most excited about? Dhoom Dhaam to Dabba Cartel; VOTE

February 2025 OTT releases have unveiled an exciting lineup of movies and shows, sparking anticipation among film enthusiasts. From Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi's Dhoom Dhaam to Shalini Pandey's Dabba Cartel, this month promises a diverse mix of genres and star power.

1. Dhoom Dhaam

Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi's movie follows a newlywed couple who embark on an adventure on their first night together, but instead of a romantic getaway, they find themselves entangled in a web of high-octane car chases, intense gunfights, and dramatic twists. Dhoom Dhaam releases on February 14, 2025 on Netflix.

2. Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story

Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur’s daughter Kaveri Kapur is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story. The upcoming rom-com features late legendary actor Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan Puri in the lead role. Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story will release on Disney + Hotstar on February 11, 2025.

3. Dabba Cartel

The Dabba Cartel teaser offers a gripping glimpse into the lives of 5 seemingly ordinary women from Thane, Maharashtra, who secretly operate a drug cartel under the cover of a tiffin delivery service. Dabba Cartel will release on Netflix on February 28, 2025.

4. Oops Ab Kya?

Oops Ab Kya? is based on comedy of errors and showcases Shweta Basu Prasad’s character, Roohi, who has a conservative grandmother. While visiting the gynecologist, it is revealed that Roohi is pregnant. Her mother tells the doctor that it isn’t possible. The teaser shows the chaos that follows due to a mix-up by a doctor. Oops Ab Kya releases on Disney + Hotstar on February 20, 2025.

5. Crime Beat

The official teaser of Crime Beat is out, offering a gripping glimpse into the journey of a crime reporter unraveling a mystery. With an honest cop, a dangerous criminal, and a twisted journalist crossing paths, this thriller promises high-stakes drama. Crime Beat releases on February 21, 2025 on Zee5.

6. Pyaar Testing

Pyaar Testing delves into the emotional highs and lows of love, trust, and understanding, set against a relatable backdrop.

As the lead characters navigate the complexities of their relationships, the series promises an entertaining blend of drama, comedy, and heartfelt moments, keeping viewers engaged throughout. The show releases on February 14, 2025 on Zee5.

