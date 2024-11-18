OPINION: From Kal Ho Naa Ho to Rockstar, how re-releases are still attracting audiences despite new big movie releases

In 2024, Bollywood witnessed a new trend of many films re-releasing in cinemas. Be it popular movies like Kal Ho Naa Ho and Rockstar or films that didn’t work at the box office during their initial run like Laila Majnu, these re-releases have attracted the audience. Here’s my opinion on how these year-old films are managing to find acceptance despite new big movie releases.

First comes the nostalgia factor. Many of the viewers might have special memories attached to the classics, and they would be wishing to relive them. Some might not have gotten to watch their favorite films in theaters during their original release and are now getting the opportunity to have that experience.

For example, the Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho was re-released on November 15, 2024. It is currently running in cinemas alongside films like Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and The Sabarmati Report. People have been sharing glimpses from their experience of watching KHNH in theaters, enjoying the beloved scenes and songs. I think that this also instills a fear of missing out in other moviegoers.

Some movies have even had verdict-changing re-releases. The Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri starrer tragic romance Laila Majnu faced competition from the Independence Day releases like Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein, and Vedaa, but it still managed to hold its ground. The film, which didn’t perform well at the box office in 2018, had become popular on social media, and this fan following helped during the re-release.

Similarly, I feel that the cult status of Tumbbad and the film’s fresh promotional assets attracted the audience to theaters and helped it become a successful venture on its second attempt.

Other films that have been re-released include titles like Pardes, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Veer-Zaara, and many more. Rakesh Roshan is bringing the Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan starrer Karan Arjun back to cinemas in celebration of its 30th anniversary. I expect the re-release to receive a great response considering its popularity even today.

How do you feel about this trend of re-releases in Bollywood and why the filmmakers are participating in it? Let us know in the comments below.

