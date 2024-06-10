OPINION: Looking back at why Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya didn’t work well at box office while Munjya is receiving love

Maddock Supernatural Universe's latest film Munjya is doing surprisingly well at the box office. Despite no big star in the lead and less marketing, the film has managed to cross the Rs 20 crore mark at the box office in its first weekend. On Monday, the film is ready to record another strong day.

A few factors that helped the film at the box office were a good trailer, chartbuster song Taras, and low ticket prices. Varun Dhawan's cameo as Bhediya in the film also took the hype of the film to another level and helped it reach more audiences. But what still hurts me and many cinema lovers is the fact that Bhediya itself didn't work at the box office when it was released back in 2022. What were the reasons behind the film not getting the desired response from the audience? Let's analyze.

What went wrong with Bhediya?

Bhediya was the most hyped Maddock Supernatural Universe before its release on Nov 25, 2022. The film had everything going on its side - a very good star cast with names like Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon in the lead, an exciting trailer, hit songs, and a popular genre. In fact, the makers left no stone unturned to create maximum awareness around the film. When the film was released, it received a positive response from critics and the audience that watched it.

But what went wrong which didn't let it reach its potential?

I think 2022 was the year when Bollywood was in the initial phase of its recovery in terms of the box office. While the years 2020 and 2021 were simply forgettable, the year 2022 had a handful of films that proved to be successful. Brahmastra Part 1, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Drishyam 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to name a few.

While these films worked in cinemas, all of them had long gaps when it came to release dates. What happened was that Bhediya was released a week after Drishyam 2. The audience was extremely picky at that stage and since D2 was a huge brand, they preferred it. The excellent word of mouth added to the plus points of the film and hence people lapped it up.

In a normal situation, releasing a week after a hit film wouldn't have destroyed the prospects of Bhediya but it was the year when either a film was doing really well or wasn't getting noticed at all.

Drishyam 2 vs Bhediya

Although there was no clash between Drishyam 2 and Bhediya, the former's word of mouth picked up immensely a few days after its release. Bhediya proved to be an exception by surviving the D2 storm and doing decently well but the difference was clear.

Bhediya's opening was lower than Drishyam 2 despite being a fresh release. On top of that, Ajay Devgn-led film enjoyed bigger jumps in the weekend and enjoyed a far better week 2 compared to week 1 of the Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon starrer. Notably, the week 1 business of Bhediya was Rs 42.05 crore, and Drishyam 2 collected Rs 58.82 crore in the second week. But despite the odds, the film did well by doing a lifetime business of Rs 66.65 crore.

Bhediya's OTT reception

Months after its theatrical release, the film was released on OTT on May 26. Those who watched it for the first time regretted not watching it in cinemas and asked, "Why didn't it work at the box office?" Well, now you know!

All said and done if Bhediya released in 2024 or even in 2023, it would've done at least 2x of the lifetime business it did back in 2022.

