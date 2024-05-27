OPINION: OTT is the best friend that cinema always needed; know why

Back in 2014, The Viral Fever with its first web series Permanent Roommates opened a much-deserved medium of entertainment for Indian Youth. The demographic that was craving relatable content on TV found it for free on YouTube.

Since TVF was a group of independent filmmakers with no backing, they decided to experiment with YouTube and it worked wonders. After Permanent Roommates, they came up with Pitchers which was an even bigger hit. Permanent Roommates Season 2, Tripling, etc took the success to the next level. It was the beginning of an era.

Evolution of OTT and competition with big screens

With the success of TVF, international OTT giants like Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video found encouragement and made an entry into the Hindi market with Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-led Sacred Games, Inside Edge, Mirzapur, and more. The popularity of the OTT medium increased and more players entered the market. The audience was happy because it was finally being offered the content that they wanted but was too risky for theaters.

But what happened in the lockdown, was something that nobody expected. The world was at home and OTT medium was the prime source of entertainment. This was the time when a major section of the audience was introduced to global content and their taste buds evolved.

Several Bollywood films that were supposed to be released in cinemas had to premiere directly on OTT because theaters were closed. So by the time the lockdown opened, two things happened:

1) The audience was too mature to accept mediocre content

2) Watching OTT content on mobile, laptops, and smart TVs changed their entertainment habits.

Now cinemas had several challenges in bringing the audience back. The period of 2020-2022 was filled with negativity because everyone thought that OTT replaced cinema. Even though the year 2022 saw several big grossers like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Drishyam 2, Brahmastra: Part 1, and more, there was always a negative sentiment that people have stopped watching films in cinemas. However, this sentiment vanished in 2023 when Bollywood didn't just give big hits but also surprised everyone by giving historic Blockbusters like Pathaan, Jawan, Gadar 2, Animal, and more.

But I am not here to talk about the recovery of cinemas or the clash between OTT and theaters. I'd rather focus on why OTT is the best friend cinema always needed.

Why OTT and Cinema can co-exist like Best Friends

Commercial cinema and Parallel cinema have co-existed in Hindi for several years now. But the problem is that theaters thrive when a community watches the film together. Niche films face screening issues when they are released and on top of that when enough number of people don't buy tickets, theaters end up canceling the shows.

In this situation, OTT provides a great solution for small filmmakers and the audience that wants to consume a certain kind of content. OTT is helpful because it doesn't need a group of people to sit together and watch. Even if you don't have a TV or laptop, you can simply play your favorite film through your smartphone.

Another factor that doesn't let small and experimental films survive in theaters is that people don't want to make an effort to go to the cinema and watch a film if it's not worth it. It gets even more complicated because people are busier than ever. With OTT, you can consume the content in the comfort of your home or while traveling to the office or college.

Bollywood films which have been well-accepted by OTT audience

In the past few years, several Bollywood films have received appreciation after its OTT release. Some of them like Runway 34, Bhediya, Selfiee, Mission Raniganj, and more were first released in cinemas but couldn't do well. When they were released on OTT, people realized they were good. Others like Gangubai Kathiawadi, 12th Fail, Laapataa Ladies etc did well in cinemas and received greater response when released on OTT.

There have also been direct-to-OTT releases like Shershaah, Gunjan Saxena, Darlings, Qala, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Ha, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Amar Singh Chamkila, and more which have garnered immense appreciation. Many of these films if released in theaters would have gone unnoticed.

Sometime back, OTT was considered a dumping yard for filmmakers who just wanted to release their mediocre films on digital platforms. But I see a shift happening on that part as well now. As the filmmakers finally come to the terms of audience and understand modern-day content distribution better, they have been able to benefit.

Isn't that proof that OTT is the best friend cinema always needed?

