OPINION: Why GOAT comedy era of Akshay Kumar from the 2000s needs to make a comeback asap

Akshay Kumar is undoubtedly an undisputed king of comedy. His hilarious movies from the 2000s, including Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyya, Phir Hera Pheri, and Welcome, are proof. The superstar has been experimenting with different genres in recent times, be it period drama Samrat Prithviraj, action-thriller Bell Bottom, science fiction action movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, or the thriller Mission Raniganj.

Currently, he is going through a dry spell at the box office, which seems to end soon. In the upcoming two years, after Khel Khel Mein, he has lined up several comedy entertainers, Jolly LLB 3, Welcome To The Jungle, and Housefull 5. Does that mean the GOAT comedy actor Akshay Kumar is back in business?

Khiladi Kumar wore patriotism on his sleeve in films like Airlift, Baby, Holiday, and Kesari. He inspired us through his socially relevant roles in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Padman. While Akshay continues experimenting with genres, the audience still gets nostalgic about his comedy classics from the 2000s era that had a unique charm to them. His comedy was natural and relatable, so to speak.

Who can forget when Akshay as Mac navigates through his adventures of dating three women in his “favorite film”, Garam Masala? With its fast-paced storyline, Akshay tickled our bones throughout the movie and added masale-daar tadka to his filmography. “Woh mere Pooja chacha hain!” Remember how he convinced Sweety of his fake uncle in the movie? Or when Raju in Phir Hera Pheri made us roll on the floor with his "25-din mein paisa double" scheme through the Laxmi Chit Fund?

Akshay’s comedic prowess was also evident in Bhool Bhulaiyya when the actor as a psychiatrist, Dr. Aditya Shrivastav couldn’t help but ask a hilarious peeing question. “Itna susu laate kahan se ho?” Special mention to Aarush from Heyy Babyy, who takes the baby’s sh*t on his face in a scene and when he goes to buy the baby's diapers at a store. He enacts putting a diaper on himself while explaining it to a woman. Who can forget his ‘wicked Sunny’ walk in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi? Be it absurd humor or slapstick comedy, is there anything in comic stories that Khiladi Kumar can’t do?

Akshay Kumar, who introduced himself as an action hero, was initially considered a non-comic actor. Akshay later had a ‘Safira’ moment when he switched to comedy, all thanks to Priyadarshan after the filmmaker offered him Hera Pheri. Akshay worked with Priyadarshan in several movies, and their collaboration was the highlight of Akshay’s comedy filmography.

