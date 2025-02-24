Opinion: Why revisiting history & heroes is important for our future and how Bollywood is doing it right

Bollywood has long been a powerful medium for storytelling, often drawing inspiration from India's rich tapestry of history. In recent years, the industry has taken significant strides in reshaping historical narratives, bringing to light unsung heroes and offering fresh perspectives on well-known figures.

The release of Chhaava stands as a testament to this evolving trend. This film delves into the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the valiant son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Historically, mainstream narratives have often portrayed figures like Aurangzeb in a certain light, while the valor and sacrifices of leaders like Sambhaji Maharaj remained underrepresented.

The Vicky Kaushal starrer challenges this imbalance, offering audiences a nuanced portrayal of Sambhaji Maharaj's resilience against adversities. The film not only reintroduces a pivotal chapter of Maratha history but also encourages viewers to question and broaden their understanding of India's past.

Similarly, Sky Force shed light on the overlooked heroics of individuals like T. Krishna Vijaya, affectionately known as Tabby. The narrative showcases his unwavering bravery during a critical mission, a story that had faded into obscurity over time.

Despite his ultimate sacrifice, societal misconceptions clouded his legacy until his comrades unearthed the truth, leading to a posthumous honor recognizing his valor. This cinematic portrayal underscores the importance of revisiting and honoring the contributions of such unsung heroes, ensuring their stories inspire future generations.

Another notable example is The Tashkent Files, a film that delves into the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. By exploring this contentious episode, the movie prompts audiences to engage in critical discourse, reflecting Bollywood's role in challenging official narratives and fostering a culture of inquiry.

Advertisement

These films exemplify Bollywood's commitment to revisiting and reshaping historical narratives. By bringing these stories to the forefront, the industry not only pays homage to the nation's true heroes but also enriches the collective understanding of India's diverse history. Through compelling storytelling and nuanced character portrayals, Bollywood continues to bridge the gap between past and present, ensuring that the legacies of these figures are neither forgotten nor misrepresented.