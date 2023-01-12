Optical Illusion Challenge: How many seconds did it take for you to see this image moving?

Have you heard of Optical Illusion? Well, most of you must have heard it but how many of you have actually tried to solve an Optical Illusion quiz? These days optical illusion images and quizzes have become quite popular on the internet. These are a perfect way to tease our brains and engage them in some intellectual activity. Optical Illusion or visual illusion is caused by the visual system and characterised by a visual percept that arguably appears to differ from reality. What makes optical illusions so unique is their capacity to capture and hold a user's attention for an extended period of time. Well, Pinkvilla brings to you an optical illusion quiz and we bet it will be beneficial for improving cognitive and observational skills.

Some optical illusions on the internet even reveal personality traits. Can you see the above image? It appears to be like a honeycomb maze. The yellow hexagonal structures over a blue surface is creating an attractive vision. If you look at the image for a couple of seconds, what do you see? Do you see the centre of the image? A beam of light can be seen getting brighter. If you have successfully seen that then let's move to the left. You will see a small left ball moving. Now if you move to the right, you will see a big ball moving. Now we want to know from you that could you see the image moving. If yes then how much did it take for you to see it?

About Optical illusion

Optical illusions are images that we perceive differently than they really are. In other words, optical illusions occur when our eyes send information to our brains that tricks us into perceiving something that does not match reality. The word illusion is derived from the latin word illudere which means to mock. There are 3 main classes of optical illusion, namely, physical, physiological, and cognitive illusion.

Hope you had fun finding the hidden face of the lady in this image. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such fun optical illusion quiz.