  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Order on Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty & others’ bail pleas reserved by Bombay High Court

Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty and others got on the radar of Narcotics Control Bureau as the agency has been investigating the Bollywood drugs nexus case.
26590 reads Mumbai Updated: September 29, 2020 07:45 pm
HC reserves order on Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty's bail pleaOrder on Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty & others’ bail pleas reserved by Bombay High Court
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Narcotics Control Bureau’s investigation in the Bollywood’s drugs case, which is getting intense by the day, is all over the news these days. It all started post Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty got on the agency’s radar. In fact, the actress was even arrested by the NCB earlier this month. Not just Rhea but her brother Showik Chakrabory, Samuel Miranda, Sushant’s house help Dipesh Sawant and several alleged drug peddlers were also arrested by the NCB.

Recently, there were reports that Rhea, Showik and others had moved to High Court seeking bail in the drugs case. While the hearing on their bail plea was pushed to September 29, as per the recent update the Bombay High Court has reserved the order in the matter. On the other hand, NCB has opposed the bail plea in the court and stated that the case is not related to Sushant Singh Rajput but is about the drug syndicate.

“All throughout arguments, applicants state that this is connected to Sushant Singh Rajput death case but this investigation has nothing to do with it. I want to point out that this a drug syndicate and that they are all interlinked. All persons arrested till now, are connected with each other and it is a syndicate. There were regular links & purchasing. This is not a case related to #SushantSinghRajput, he may have been one of the consumers but the entire transaction and deal is not restricted to him,” ASG Anil Singh had stated.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea opposed by NCB; Claim their probe is not related to Sushant Singh Rajput

Credits :ANI

Latest Videos
Cutie spotted!! Avneet Kaur snapped at the Mumbai airport today morning
Lovebirds, Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar spotted in the city
Anushka picked up reporter’s MOM’S call mid-interview; Says ‘Aunty, woh mera interview le rahi hain’
Payal Ghosh and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reach Raj Bhawan to meet Maharashtra Governor
Disha Splashes Sparkles in a high slit. Ayushmann spins magic in Black at LFW 2019
Khushi bursts into tears, Janhvi Kapoor hugs sister. The two embrace sisterhood at an event.
Ananya Panday kisses Kartik and dances away to glory at the runway for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla
Payal Ghosh meets Union Minister Ramdas; says his party RPI will provide security to her
Aishwarya Rai teaches little Aardhya Bachchan how to pray at Durga Puja
Everything Tara Sutaria does in a day
Janhvi Kapoor gets emotional at the trailer launch; shares advice given by mom Sri Devi
Anonymous 22 minutes ago

Zero recovery of drugs from Rhea and her brother. Only statements of peddlers.

Anonymous 28 minutes ago

Don't release them. NCB thank you. You are the only agency doing justice for ssr. Samer from the ncb thank you

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement