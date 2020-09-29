Order on Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty & others’ bail pleas reserved by Bombay High Court

Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty and others got on the radar of Narcotics Control Bureau as the agency has been investigating the Bollywood drugs nexus case.

The Narcotics Control Bureau’s investigation in the Bollywood’s drugs case, which is getting intense by the day, is all over the news these days. It all started post Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty got on the agency’s radar. In fact, the actress was even arrested by the NCB earlier this month. Not just Rhea but her brother Showik Chakrabory, Samuel Miranda, Sushant’s house help Dipesh Sawant and several alleged drug peddlers were also arrested by the NCB.

Recently, there were reports that Rhea, Showik and others had moved to High Court seeking bail in the drugs case. While the hearing on their bail plea was pushed to September 29, as per the recent update the Bombay High Court has reserved the order in the matter. On the other hand, NCB has opposed the bail plea in the court and stated that the case is not related to Sushant Singh Rajput but is about the drug syndicate.

“All throughout arguments, applicants state that this is connected to Sushant Singh Rajput death case but this investigation has nothing to do with it. I want to point out that this a drug syndicate and that they are all interlinked. All persons arrested till now, are connected with each other and it is a syndicate. There were regular links & purchasing. This is not a case related to #SushantSinghRajput, he may have been one of the consumers but the entire transaction and deal is not restricted to him,” ASG Anil Singh had stated.

Bombay High Court reserves order on bail pleas of Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty and others. They're arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau, in connection with a drugs case related to #SushantSinghRajput death pic.twitter.com/03xYIxEcLa — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2020

Credits :ANI

