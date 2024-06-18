Orry REVEALS his clean-shaven look on Instagram with an entertaining reel; Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun and more celebs react

Social media celebrity, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry never misses a chance to entertain his fans with his regular activities. Popular for his heavy beard, he recently surprised fans with his clean-shaven look.

Orry shared his new look on Instagram with a reel that shows his transformation from being a guy with a heavy beard and mustache to having no facial hair at all.

Orry goes clean-shaven

As Orry went clean-shaven, he took to Instagram and shared a reel in which we can see him going off beard and mustache step by step. As he shaves his facial hair in the reel synced with the song San Sanana from Ashoka, it makes for an interesting watch. His antics add further to the video's entertainment quotient.

"My first clean shave in years… how did I do?," he captioned the post.

Orry's friends and Bollywood actresses like Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar couldn't stop reacting to the post. Shanaya Kapoor who is all set to make her acting debut soon also commented on his post. Janhvi who is one of his closest friends wrote, "Orry you have eaten this s**t up (clapping hands emoji)."

"Beautiful (three heart eye emojis)" wrote Ananya. "The eyes!!! They never lie Chico (laughter emoji)," wrote Arjun Kapoor.

Advertisement

Bhumi Pednekar expressed her love for Orry in the comments section and Khushi also commented, "Cuuuuuuutieeeeeee"

Orry attended Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cruise pre-wedding with Janhvi Kapoor

Recently, Orry attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's cruise pre-wedding party with Janhvi, Shikhar Pahariya, Boney Kapoor, and Manushi Chhillar. A fan page of the social media celebrity recently shared a video that features him having fun with all of them.

The most interesting part of the video is when he asks Boney about his fit. Confused about the Gen Z lingo, the filmmaker responds, "Yes, I am". That's not where the hilarious banter ends. Orry amusingly describes the filmmaker's outfit as "red hot chili pepper." As he tries to pose with him for a selfie video, Boney moves away making for a funny moment.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor's team clarifies she's not on X, formerly Twitter, and requests fans to stay alert for fake accounts