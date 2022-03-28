Oscars 2022: Academy's In Memoriam section fails to include Indian legends Dilip Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.

The glamorous Oscars 2022 night brought much excitement after a bleak two years. Hollywood's biggest night was held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, and saw some of the biggest names walk the red carpet. Like every year, the Academy paid tribute to several film personalities and artistes who passed away last year through its In Memoriam reel. The video, that is played out during the ceremony, mentioned some great names such as Sidney Poitier, Betty White, and William Hurt.

However, Indian legends Dilip Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar were seemingly missing. Several netizens took to Twitter to voice their disappointment over legendary actor Dilip Kumar and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar not being included. One such tweet read, "#Oscars2022 #LataMangeshkar of #Bollywood fame – Nightingale of India – not even mentioned among the movie folks who passed away in the last year."

While the Oscars In Memoriam is not known for paying tributes to singers or musicians, it definitely includes actors. In the past, the Academy paid tribute to the late Sridevi.

Dilip Kumar, who has been known as one of the finest method actors in the country, passed away last year. His exclusion from the In Memoriam. Noted film critic also took to Twitter to share his thoughts. "The 'In Memoriam' segment really should have featured these two legends. Inexcusable omission. #TheOscars," Sen tweeted.

The 94th Academy Awards was a dramatic affair as Will Smith made headlines for punching Chris Rock and winning the Best Actor shortly after.

