Oscars 2023: Guneet Monga was 'extremely disheartened' that her speech was cut off; Says 'This was India's..'

Producer Guneet Monga is currently in celebratory mode as her documentary The Elephant Whisperers won the Best Documentary Short Film awards at Oscars 2023. It is indeed a proud moment for India and netizens have been showering love on Guneet and director Kartiki Gonsalves. However, a video from the Oscars went viral recently in which it was seen that Guneet didn't get an opportunity to give her winning speech. Now, in an interview, the ace producer has reacted to the same and said that she was 'shocked'.

'There was a shock on my face'

While speaking to the Bombay Times, Guneet said that she was 'extremely disheartened' that her speech was cut off. She said that her heart started racing as she couldn't have come so far and not be heard. She also said that people are offended that she didn't get a chance to deliver her speech. Guneet said, "There was a shock on my face. I just wanted to say it's India's first Oscar in Indian production, which is such a huge thing."

She continued, "There are videos and tweets online expressing disappointment that I couldn’t get to speak. This was India's moment taken away from me. But then, I thought it's okay, I'll come back here and I will make sure I'm heard. I have got multiple opportunities to share my thoughts and it's heartening to receive all the love. So a little empathy can go a long way here."

Meanwhile, Guneet Monga was seen returning to Mumbai on Friday morning. She received a warm welcome at the airport. The producer was seen holding her Oscars trophy as she posed for the media. The media was seen congratulating her on the big win. She even spoke to the media at the airport and said, "We had a big competition. There was another film in our category supported by Malala Yousazai. Our film worked across countries, ages… the kind of love we are getting from across the world, the film worked its magic."

ALSO READ: Oscars 2023: Shah Rukh Khan congratulates team RRR and The Elephant Whisperers; Says 'Thank you for showing..'