Oscars 2023: Shah Rukh Khan congratulates team RRR and The Elephant Whisperers; Says 'Thank you for showing..'

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently enjoying the glorious success of his recently released film, Pathaan, was seen hailing the massive win of RRR's Naatu Naatu song and The Elephant Whisperers at the 95th Academy Awards. The superstar took to Twitter on Monday afternoon and congratulated the winners for their historic win. Ram Charan and Jr NTR's song Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song while The Elephant Whisperers bagged the Best Documentary Short Film at Oscars 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates India's big win at Oscars 2023

In his tweet, SRK called both projects 'truly inspirational'. He congratulated the MM Keeravani, Chandrabose, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli and Guneet Monga for making the country proud by bagging the Oscars. Shah Rukh's tweet read, "Big hug to @guneetm & @EarthSpectrum for Elephant Whisperers. And @mmkeeravaani #ChandraBose ji @ssrajamouli @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 thank u for showing us all, the way to do it. Both Oscars truly inspirational!!" Have a look:

Several other celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and Neha Dhupia were seen wishing both teams and showering love on them. PM Narendra Modi was also seen congratulating the teams for creating history. Even netizens have stormed the Internet and flooded social media with congratulatory messages.

Work front

After Pathaan, King Khan is now all set to be seen in Jawan. The Atlee directorial also stars Nayanthara, Sunil Grover, and Sanya Malhotra. The film is slated to release in June this year. Next, he also has Dunki in the pipeline co-starring Taapsee Pannu. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial will hit theatres in December 2023. SRK's fans are eagerly waiting for both films after watching him on the big screen in Pathaan.

