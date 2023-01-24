Oscars 2023: Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes and Kartiki Gonsalves' The Elephant Whisperers get nominated

On Tuesday evening, the full list of the nominees for the 95th Oscars 2023 was announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The grand event is all set to celebrate and recognise personalities with artistic and technical merit in the movie industry. The Oscar nominations were announced by Alison Williams and Riz Ahmed. It will be held on March 12 in Los Angeles and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Apart from SS Rajamouli's RRR song Naatu Naatu bagging the nomination for the Original Song category, Indian-made documentaries have also made it to the list. All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers have been nominated for Oscars. All That Breathes will be competing for the Best Documentary Feature Film while The Elephant Whisperers has been nominated in the Best Documentary Short Film category.

The Elephant Whisperers is directed by Kartiki Gonsalves. It showcases the story of a couple who take care of an orphaned elephant calf. The documentary is available on Netflix and the audience has been loving it. It will be competing against other documentaries such as Haulout, How Do You Measure A Year?, Stranger At The Gate and The Martha Mitchell Effect.

All That Breathes is directed by Shaunak Sen. The story revolves around an evolving city and a relationship between siblings which is bonded by purpose. They rescue and treat injured birds. Other films that are nominated in the same category are All The Beauty And The Bloodshed, Fire Of Love, A House Made Of Splinters and Navalny.

Team RRR reacts as Naatu Naatu gets nominated

The official handle of RRR took to Twitter and celebrated as their song made it to the nominations for Oscars 2023. The film starred Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and others. Sharing the still of the song, they wrote, "WE CREATED HISTORY!! Proud and privileged to share that #NaatuNaatu has been nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. #Oscars #RRRMovie."