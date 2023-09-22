Oscars 2024: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Zwigato join race for India’s official entry; Read DEETS

2023 has been an excellent year for Indian cinema so far, with some mega blockbusters and well-made, meaningful movies. As we near the final quarter of the year, the quest for India's official entry for Oscars 2024 has begun already. As per the latest reports, the process of finding the film that will represent the country at the Oscars, next year, was kickstarted in Chennai, recently.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Zwigato, The Kerala Story join the Oscars 2024 selection race

According to the latest reports by Hindustan Times, the recently released Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Kapil Sharma starrer Zwigato, The Kerala Story, Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Abhishek Bachchan starrer Ghoomer, and 12th Fail are among the 22 films that have joined the race to find India's official entry to the Oscars 2024. Many more films including Sunny Deol's latest blockbuster Gadar 2 are also expected to join the race in the upcoming days.

The reports suggest that the 17-member selection jury, which is headed by the veteran director Girish Kasaravalli is currently in a quest to find the best option from a 'wide range of commercial, regional, as well as serious cinema' from all over the country. "Some of the films, that have been sent to the Film Federation of India for Oscar selection, include names such as Anant Mahadevan’s The Storyteller, Music School, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, 12th Fail, Vertimaaran’s Viduthalai Part 1, and Nani starrer Dasara," confirmed a source close to the selection jury, in a chat with Hindustan Times.

All about the Oscars 2024 submission race

As per the reports by Hindustan Times, the 17 members of the Oscars 2024 official entry selection jury recently reached Chennai, where the screenings are happening. "The screening started on September 19, Tuesday, and would take a week as there is a huge pool of films to be watched and then they will decide. We can expect an announcement about the official entry from India next week," suggest the reports. If things go as planned, the highly anticipated big announcement might be out by the last week of September 2023.

ALSO READ: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OTT release: Here’s where you can watch Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer